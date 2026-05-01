StellarSpace Unveils New-Generation Industrial Automation Products at Silicon Valley Launch Event





SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StellarSpace, a global pioneer in industrial automation, officially launched its full-stack industrial intelligence product portfolio at the inaugural Global Embodied Intelligence AI Innovation Summit (GEIS) in Silicon Valley on April 28. At the highly anticipated event, StellarSpace unveiled a suite of core products purpose-built for industrial applications in the AI era, drawing significant media attention.

"The transition from automation to genuine physical intelligence requires a fundamental rethinking of the underlying hardware," said Tan Cong, CEO of StellarSpace, speaking at the summit. "As a key partner of Magic Ecosystem, StellarSpace is providing the 'muscles and nerves' for embodied robots. Our presence in Silicon Valley underscores our deep commitment to supporting the global embodied robotics community with industrial-grade reliability."

StellarSpace is pushing the limits of motion control performance and accelerating the adoption of industrial autonomy with its latest generation of programmable logic controllers (PLCs), servo systems, frequency converters, and high-efficiency industrial motors:





Next-Generation PLCs: Integrated with AI-assisted programming tailored for industrial scenarios, these systems support instruction completion, logic verification and one-click parameter configuration, substantially reducing programming thresholds and debugging cycles.

Integrated with AI-assisted programming tailored for industrial scenarios, these systems support instruction completion, logic verification and one-click parameter configuration, substantially reducing programming thresholds and debugging cycles. High-Precision Servo Systems : Incorporating a fully integrated control algorithm that enables powerful multifunctionality, these systems excel in key metrics such as low-speed creeping suppression and load disturbance recovery.

: Incorporating a fully integrated control algorithm that enables powerful multifunctionality, these systems excel in key metrics such as low-speed creeping suppression and load disturbance recovery. Intelligent Frequency Converters and High-efficiency Industrial Motors: Designed for harsh industrial environments, these solutions deliver high reliability and sustainable energy management to drive efficiency and energy savings.





StellarSpace is committed to delivering customer value through extreme performance, backed by end-to-end solutions. By adhering to full-stack in-house development, the company provides essential technological assurance for control and drive equipment used in manufacturing, robotics, buildings, and infrastructure.

"The market has validated our technology. StellarSpace has secured orders from customers in the US, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the CIS region," said Tan. "This cross-regional international trust fully demonstrates our ability to meet the world's most demanding industrial standards."

At GEIS, Turing Award laureate Martin Hellman and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown joined experts from tech giants such as OpenMind, Google, and NVIDIA to explore the future of AI safety and urban living.

MagicLab President Gu Shitao's 10-year vision and a guest appearance by Lay Zhang, the event showcased the convergence of security, AI, and industrial power within the Magic Ecosystem.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fba001e-ef84-4662-9ae8-f95a8c3de940

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9c79d71-1ca9-414e-b377-4c40e587587c

Full Company Name:StellarSpace Technology Co., Ltd. Address:Room 2-18, 2nd Floor, No. 72, Jinrun Industrial Park, Gaoxin Community, Gaochang Town, Xuzhou District, Yibin City, Sichuan Province, China Contact Person:Cui Muhan Email:cuimuhan@stellarspacetech.com Website:https://www.stellarspacetech.com