New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a technology investment and development company focused on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and quantum computing, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the historic Bank of New York. Jeff Chong will be giving the presentation, which will take place at 01:00 PM ET. Members of Spectral's management team will be hosting 1x1 meetings with interested investors throughout the day.

"Participating in the Market Movers Summit in New York is aligned with our strategy to expand Spectral's presence in the U.S. capital markets," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral. "It provides a focused setting to walk investors through how our deep-tech IP platform, acquisition approach, and operating model fit together, while building relationships to support our long-term growth and planned Nasdaq uplisting."

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The Inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 01:00 PM ET

01:00 PM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen and a surprise musical guest.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a deep-tech IP platform that integrates IP strategy and commercial operations to deliver scalable, high-margin solutions. Anchored by profitable, cash-generating digital infrastructure businesses, Spectral combines the recurring economics of IP licensing and software with the stability of long-standing operator-led platforms. Its four-pillar model covers IP creation, monetization, software deployment, and acquisition of operating digital infrastructure businesses, building an AI and quantum enabled IP portfolio that can be applied across multiple operating companies and markets.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit:

https://www.marketmoverssummit.com

Source: The Money Channel NYC