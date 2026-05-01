Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Adaptogenics Health Corp. (CSE: ADPT) ("Adaptogenics", the "Company") announces that its board of directors has initiated a strategic review to evaluate potential business opportunities within the broader health and wellness sector.

As part of this review, the Company's board of directors and senior management are examining a range of potential strategic initiatives, which may include prospective business line transitions, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets activities, or other strategic actions designed to evaluate opportunities to support the Company's long-term strategy and positioning within evolving health and wellness markets.

The purpose of the strategic review is to assess whether alignment with emerging trends, technologies, and consumer demand in the health, nutrition, and wellness space may support the Company's long-term strategic objectives. The Company is also evaluating whether the repositioning, expansion, or development of new product platforms or distribution strategies is feasible and commercially viable in both the Canadian marketplace and selected international markets.

No decision has been made to pursue any transaction, restructuring, business transition, or other strategic initiative at this time. There can be no assurance that the strategic review will result in any specific outcome, recommendation, or change to the Company's current operations. The Company has not established a timetable for completion of the review and does not intend to comment further unless required under applicable Canadian securities laws, including National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, National Policy 51-201 - Disclosure Standards, or the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Management Changes

The Company also announces the appointment of Anthony Franco as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Franco is a seasoned Operations and Strategy Executive with over 20 years of experience across the Legal, Technical and Biotech industries. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Southern Connecticut State University and a Juris Doctorate from Western New England School of Law. He has an established track record helping organizations define their ways of working, develop their strategy and achieve their corporate goals. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of ReST Therapeutics, a neuropsychiatric startup developing therapies for PTSD, Alzheimer's and Traumatic Brain injury. Mr. Franco was also the Chief Operating Officer for Infinant Health, where he was responsible for operational changes within their consumer supplement division and establishing the pharmaceutical development program focusing on Rare Pediatric Diseases. For the decade prior, he held numerous positions of increasing leadership at Alexion Pharmaceuticals in Product Development, Global Operations, Corporate Real Estate and IT, until its acquisition by AstraZeneca. Early in his career, he also managed a successful legal practice focused on corporate real estate and business law.

Mr. Franco will spearhead the Company's strategic review of health and wellness opportunities.

Mr. Franco replaces Daryl Ware-Lane who has resigned as director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Ware-Lane for his services as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Adaptogenics Health Corp.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. is a Canadian based nutraceutical company that has focused on the formulation and distribution of functional mushroom products and nutritional supplement alternatives. The Company is committed to its mission of improving and empowering human health and well-being.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's strategic review process; potential strategic alternatives; potential transactions or business initiatives; potential expansion, repositioning, or development of new product platforms; the Company's growth strategy and competitive positioning; and the potential for value-enhancing initiatives or entry into new markets. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of suitable strategic opportunities or partners, the Company's ability to identify and evaluate potential initiatives, the Company's ability to execute any strategic alternative if approved, and general economic, regulatory, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, without limitation: the risk that the strategic review may not result in any transaction or strategic change; risks related to identifying or executing new business opportunities; regulatory, operational, financial, or market risks; risks associated with product development or commercialization; capital markets volatility; competitive conditions in the health and wellness sector; and the Company's ability to obtain required approvals or financing. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295535

Source: Adaptogenics Health Corp.