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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 21:14 Uhr
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Gladstone Alternative Income Fund Announces Monthly Cash Distribution for May 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Gladstone Alternative Income Fund ("Gladstone Alternative" or the "Fund") announced today that its board of trustees declared monthly cash distributions to shareholders for the month of May. The May distribution amount is $0.001967 per calendar day for each issued and outstanding Class A share, Class C share, and Class I share for the period beginning May 1, 2026 and ending May 31, 2026 (for shareholders who own shares all 31 days in May, the distribution will total approximately $0.061 per share). Based on net asset values per share as of April 30, 2026, the May distribution amount represents an annualized distribution rate of 7.19% for Class A shares, 7.27% for Class C shares, and 7.17% for Class I shares. The distributions will be paid on May 29, 2026 for Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") participants and June 1, 2026 for non-DRIP participants.

John Sateri, President of Gladstone Alternative, noted, "We remain focused on raising additional capital to support the growth of Gladstone Alternative's investment portfolio and deliver consistent returns to our shareholders, while providing them access to a diversified mix of private credit and equity investments."

About Gladstone Alternative Income Fund

Gladstone Alternative Income Fund is a non-diversified, unlisted, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is operating as an interval fund. The Fund seeks to achieve and grow current income by investing primarily in directly originated loans to lower and middle market private businesses in the United States, broadly syndicated loans and commercial real estate loans.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges, and expenses of Gladstone Alternative Income Fund before investing. The prospectus, dated July 29, 2025, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as supplemented from time to time, contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. You may get these documents for free by visiting the Fund's website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, you may also contact Gladstone Securities, LLC, the dealer manager and distributor for this offering, which will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free at (833) 849-5993.

For further information, please visit our website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Alternative Income Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-alternative-income-fund-announces-monthly-cash-distribution-for-may-2026-1163182

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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