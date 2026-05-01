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WKN: 851915 | ISIN: US6668071029 | Ticker-Symbol: NTH
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:19
492,30 Euro
-0,32 % -1,60
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NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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494,10495,1030.04.
493,30494,5030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 22:18 Uhr
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Permag Recognized by Northrop Grumman for Strengthening Defense Industrial Base Through Innovation and Collaboration

Northrop Grumman Honors Top Partners at Annual Supplier Excellence Awards

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Permag is honored to be recognized by Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) as a top supplier at this year's Supplier Excellence Awards, highlighting our commitment to strengthening the defense industrial base with strategic partnerships that support national security.

With over 75 years of expertise in magnet and magnetic assembly manufacturing, along with deep capabilities in rare earth materials, and presence across North America and Europe, Permag delivers highly engineered, precision solutions tailored for mission-critical applications in aerospace and defense, among other demanding industries.

"Northrop Grumman has a legacy of fostering strong partnerships, a network of hard-working innovators and collaborators striving towards a mutual goal of protecting the United States and its allies," said Ken Brown, vice president and chief supply chain officer, Northrop Grumman. "From putting the first humans on the moon to introducing stealth technology that revolutionized defense, Northrop Grumman and our partners have continually pushed the boundaries of what is possible."

Northrop Grumman acknowledged Permag for Strategic Excellence, underscoring the vital role suppliers play in delivering next-generation capabilities in weapons, aircraft, missile defense and space systems. Collectively, Northrop Grumman's suppliers support more than 100,000 jobs with an annual economic impact of more than $27.8 billion nationally.

"We are honored to receive the Supplier Excellence Award, a recognition that reflects the dedication of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and partnership. This achievement is not just a milestone for our company, but a testament to the trust our customers place in us every day. We remain focused on continuously raising the bar and delivering exceptional value across everything we do," says Joe Stupfel, Permag CEO.

About Permag
Permag, the only North American producer of Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) magnets, is a global leader in high-performance magnetic solutions, providing cutting-edge materials, precision-engineered components, and the manufacture of advanced magnets and magnetic assemblies to industries where performance matters most. With a rich legacy built by Dexter, EEC, and MCE, the Permag group of companies is committed to driving innovation, delivering superior quality, and solving customers' toughest challenges.

For more information, contact:

Gustavo Olano
Sr. Director of Marketing
Gustavo.Olano@permag.com
(978) 201-6910

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971106/Supplier_Excellence_Awards_04302026.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2716937/New_Permag_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/permag-recognized-by-northrop-grumman-for-strengthening-defense-industrial-base-through-innovation-and-collaboration-302760446.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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