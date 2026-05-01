Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) reports that, on the date hereof, it filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to the late filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

A copy of the Form 12b-25 is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at the following link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/900391/000090039126000008/nt20-f_12b_25.htm.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of December 31, 2025, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 564 monobrand stores, 487 Natuzzi galleries, along with more than 550 curated placements in larger, multi-brand environments. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

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Contacts:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo tel. +39 080-8820-812 pdirenzo@natuzzi.com



Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna (Communication Manager) tel. +39. 342.3412261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39 331 6654275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com