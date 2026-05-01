Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Investment Management Limited ("Manulife" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the their Manulife All-in-One ETFs:

Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSX: MCAP)

Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX: MBAP)

Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: MGAP)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saxBSSYfKIg

The Manulife All-in-One ETFs feature actively managed asset allocation with exposure across 15 equity and fixed income asset classes.

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Their strength comes from the diversity of their global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Their global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. They provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of their approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how they build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence.

For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295560

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange