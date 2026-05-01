

Dr Eng Hosta Ardhyananta ST MSc explained the process and results of producing Palm Oil Gasoline using the method he discovered.

SURABAYA, INDONESIA, May 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (ITS) has developed an innovative technology known as Benwit (Palm Gasoline), enabling the conversion of crude palm oil (CPO) into high-quality biogasoline, and presenting a promising alternative for reducing Indonesia's substantial dependence on imported petroleum and foreign extraction technologies.Geopolitical tensions have continued to disrupt the global oil market and threaten energy supply security across Southeast Asia, thus emerging economies such as Indonesia are placing greater emphasis on energy sovereignty to safeguard national interests against the volatility of fossil fuel supply chains.The Benwit research, funded by the Indonesian Oil Palm Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS), applies an advanced catalytic cracking method developed by ITS expert Dr. Eng. Hosta Ardhyananta, S.T., M.Sc., and his team. This method is designed to decompose large triglyceride molecules in crude palm oil (CPO) into lighter hydrocarbon fractions that are suitable for use in combustion engines.Hosta's team successfully optimized the reaction by introducing a bimetallic catalytic composed of Nickel Oxide (Nio) and Copper Oxide (CuO). This catalytic synergy enabled a substantial reduction in operating temperature, from 380?C to 320?C, while simultaneously increasing the biogasoline yield from 60% to an impressive 83%.The resulting fuel consists of short-chain hydrocarbons (C5?C11), closely resembling the chemical composition of commercial gasoline. In addition to the primary fuel product, the process reflects a zero-emission approach, in which gaseous byproducts are recycled as a heat source for the reactors, while liquid residues are repurposed as fuel for industrial or household stoves.Hosta noted that the innovation has been applied with agricultural machinery, but testing has been underway since April with conventional internal combustion engines through a blending method with fossil fuels and will continue to enable Benwit as a primary fuel for conventional vehicles, in line with the Indonesian government's plan to implement B50 biodiesel in July.This innovation aligns with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 7 on affordable and clean energy, and Goal 12 on responsible consumption and production.? A comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) conducted by the research team indicates that the production process generates a minimal carbon footprint in comparison with conventional fossil fuels.The development of Benwit has also received full support from the Indonesian Minister of Agriculture, Amran Sulaiman. In the near future, collaboration with PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) PalmCo IV is expected to commence following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITS.Prof. Dr. (HC) Ir. Bambang Pramujati, S.T., M.Sc.Eng., Ph.D., and Rector of ITS, underscored the timeliness of Benwit, noting that the current global situation offers a strategic opportunity for the government to accelerate the transition toward alternative energy sources, while the use of domestic palm oil reserves could help mitigate the effects of external fuel crises.Benwit bio-based fuel products, for agriculturl machinery and for convetional vehicles, represent a potentially significant policy instrument for advancing the transition to renewable energy, while working to reinforce national energy security.About ITSEstablished in 1960, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember (ITS) is one of Indonesia's leading universities, with a strong emphasis on science, engineering, and innovation. Based in Surabaya, ITS is committed to advancing global sustainable development through cutting-edge research, technological innovation, and collaboration with industry. Visit www.its.ac.id/newsMedia Contact:ITS Public Relations (HUMAS)Email: humas@its.ac.idInstagram: its_campusFacebook: Institut Teknologi Sepuluh NopemberTwitter, Line: @its_campusYoutube: Institut Teknologi Sepuluh NopemberSource: ITSCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.