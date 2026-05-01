HotelPORT Launches EnGAIgeVIEW, an AI-Powered Guest Engagement Platform Anchored in PropertyVIEW

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / HotelPORT today announced the launch of EnGAIgeVIEW, an AI-powered guest engagement platform anchored in PropertyVIEW, the hospitality industry's source of truth for verified hospitality content. Developed by BIG Tech Group, the platform introduces a new standard for real-time, intelligent guest interaction across voice, text, and chat.

"This isn't an incremental upgrade. It's a category reset," said Fred Bean, Founder of HotelPORT. "The industry has been built around listening after the experience. We've built a platform that engages during the experience-when it actually matters."

From Feedback to Real-Time Engagement

EnGAIgeVIEW is designed to replace static surveys and delayed insights with continuous, AI-driven guest interaction.

As the intelligence layer of the HotelPORT ecosystem, the platform:

Engages guests in real time across voice, text, and chat

Anticipates needs through predictive AI models

Personalizes experiences dynamically at every stage of the journey

Provides unified visibility across operations, marketing, and leadership

Anchored in PropertyVIEW, EnGAIgeVIEW operates on a governed foundation of verified hospitality content-eliminating the inconsistencies and blind spots that limit legacy systems.

A Platform Built for the Next Decade

Hospitality operators have long relied on fragmented tools that capture feedback after the fact. EnGAIgeVIEW shifts the paradigm-transforming guest engagement into a live, continuous intelligence system.

"When you control the interaction layer, you control the outcome," Bean added. "That's the difference between reacting to problems and preventing them."

Extending Intelligence into Reputation

HotelPORT's platform is further strengthened by ReputationAI, its AI-driven reputation and review response solution, which has been operating across hospitality portfolios over the past year.

Developed in partnership with Daitrix, ReputationAI enables operators to translate guest experiences into accurate, timely public-facing narratives through automated responses and sentiment intelligence.

Together, EnGAIgeVIEW and ReputationAI create a closed-loop system-connecting real-time engagement with reputation outcomes.

Why Now

The hospitality industry is entering a period of structural change, as legacy platforms face disruption and operators demand AI-native solutions that deliver immediate impact.

EnGAIgeVIEW is purpose-built for this moment-combining real-time engagement with a trusted data foundation.

"This is not a new feature set-it's a new foundation for the industry," said Bean. "When intelligence is anchored in truth, performance becomes predictable."

Availability

EnGAIgeVIEW is now available for deployment across hospitality portfolios globally. HotelPORT is offering priority onboarding for select partners during this initial launch phase.

About HotelPORT

HotelPORT is a hospitality technology company redefining guest engagement through artificial intelligence, data intelligence, and operational integration. Its platforms empower hospitality leaders to deliver exceptional experiences while maximizing performance and profitability.

Media Contact Information

Fred Bean

HotelPORT

fred.bean@hotelport.com

18884085970

https://www.hotelport.com

SOURCE: HotelPORT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hotelport-launches-engaigeviewtm-an-ai-powered-guest-engagement-1163221