Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR.H) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR Pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR.H) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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Source: Elixxer Ltd.