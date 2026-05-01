Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") announces that it made an application to the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commission to approve a temporary management case trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), which will prohibit trading securities by the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. The MCTO was granted on May 1, 2026.

The Company made the application for the MCTO as it expected that it would be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the April 30, 2026 filing deadline.

The Company and the auditor expected a delay in the audit due to the Company having a change in auditor in March of 2026. As such, the Company was concerned that the Annual Filings might not be filed on time because the successor auditor needs time to complete its work. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings before May 31, 2026. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed. During this MCTO, all management, officers and directors of the Company will be prohibited from trading in the Company's securities pursuant to the Company's black-out procedures.

The Company intends to satisfy the provision of the alternative information guidelines set out in Sections 9 and 10 of NP-12-203 as long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding: the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings; and the ability of the Company to comply with the requirements of NP12-203. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that the Annual Filings may not be completed in the time anticipated or allowed for by the MCTO, in which case a general cease trade order may be issued with respect to the Company's securities. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Company does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295590

Source: Casa Minerals Inc.