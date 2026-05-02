Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Announces Enhanced AI Models, Increasing Evaluated Chemical Reactions Following Preliminary Results from UBC Collaboration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from a research initiative, conducted in collaboration with Professor Jolene Reid at the University of British Columbia ("UBC"), aimed at enhancing Reactosphere (the "Platform"), the Company's AI-driven chemical synthesis platform. The initiative has produced new models designed to complement Redwood's conventional AI models, expanding the platform's evaluated chemical reaction universe from approximately 4 million training examples to more than 21 million examples, a 425% increase. Redwood believes these early results are important because they point toward a more advanced synthesis platform that could give clients stronger predictive insight, and a better ability to assess synthetic routes before committing time and resources in the lab.

Traditional AI models used in chemical synthesis are often highly effective at recognizing patterns in historical reaction data, but they do not necessarily understand the chemistry that drives how and why reactions occur. Redwood's upgraded approach is intended to address that limitation by introducing models that better interpret the sequence of chemical events that can take place as reactants are transformed into products. Preliminary findings indicate that these new datasets have learnable patterns and preliminary results demonstrate promising accuracy. This matters because a more principled system can provide insight beyond route prediction alone. By better understanding how a reaction may proceed, Redwood believes Reactosphere could eventually help chemists identify not only promising synthetic routes, but also potential side reactions and unwanted by-products, which remain a major challenge in chemical development and process scale-up. The Company believes this capability could improve decision-making across a broad range of chemistry applications and enhance the usefulness of AI-assisted synthesis planning for pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical industry clients.

The research initiative is supported in part with the Mitacs Accelerate program. Mitacs is a national innovation organization that drives industry-academic collaboration, deploys skilled talent, and builds innovation capacity in Canada.1 Through programs such as Accelerate, Mitacs supports research-based collaborations among post-secondary researchers, industry partners, and academic supervisors to help solve complex challenges and advance new ideas.2

"The preliminary results from this project are highly encouraging because they suggest we can extend Reactosphere beyond pattern recognition toward a platform with deeper predictive intelligence. By combining the principled models with our existing AI systems, we believe we can improve the quality of synthesis planning, and create new opportunities to help clients better understand route feasibility and potential by-products," said Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defence and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform enables faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the perceived enhancements made to the Platform, and the potential for an increase in accuracy and the potential for new use cases as a result thereof, the development and potential deployment of the AI-powered Platform generally, and to the business plans of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

1 https://www.mitacs.ca/

2 https://www.mitacs.ca/our-programs/accelerate/ SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-announces-enhanced-ai-models-increasing-evaluated-che-1163219