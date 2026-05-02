Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) (the "Company") announces that it will not be able to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the prescribed deadline.

The delay is due to additional time required to complete the year-end financial reporting and related processes.

The Company is working diligently to finalize the Annual Filings and will file them as soon as they are available.

The Company confirms that it intends to comply with the alternative information guidelines under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, if required.

The Company does not anticipate any material changes to its previously disclosed financial information.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC. The Company provides blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including:

BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform;

BVCPay, a mobile wallet enabling digital transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the CADT stablecoin.

Trillium Coin, a Bitcoin OTC trading service.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed for payments, settlements, digital-asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including expectations regarding acquisitions, private placements, and regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295591

Source: Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.