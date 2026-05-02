Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Feral X Systems Inc. ("FeralX" of the "Company"), previously named 1246777 B.C. Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from 124777B.C. Ltd. to Feral X Systems Inc. The name is the first step in the execution of our ultimate business plan. From the Latin word meaning wild. The name reflects the company's thesis: that the next battlefield will be decided by small, autonomous teams operating beyond the reach of legacy logistics - Working in small packs. lighter, smarter, more lethal.

FeralX is also pleased to announce the closing of two financings. A founder-led seed round financing (the "Seed Financing") of 22 million shares of the Company by principals of Next Dynamics Inc. and Black Creek Labs Inc. providing for initial capital of $2,200, and a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of 1,850,000 common shares at a price of $0.01 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,500. The shares issued under the Seed Financing provide for a redemption right and call option to the current shareholders and the shares issued under the Private Placement provide a redemption right at $0.001 per share. Such rights are exercisable if certain subsequent transactions contemplated by the LOI (as set out below) are not completed within 12 months.

In addition to closing the financing we have executed a letter of intent with a principal of Next Dynamics Inc. and Black Creek Labs Inc. in connection with a broader set of proposed transactions involving asset acquisitions and associated financings (the "LOI"). The non-binding LOI sets out principal terms for proposed asset acquisitions from Next Dynamics Inc. and Black Creek Labs Inc. by FeralX, together with non-brokered and brokered financings and a contemplated TSX Venture Exchange direct listing, subject to customary conditions and approvals.

The proposed transactions remain subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, receipt of necessary disinterested shareholder and regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The LOI is non-binding (other than specified sections) and contemplates good faith negotiation of definitive documentation within 30 days of acceptance. Completion of the broader transactions is also subject to conditional acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and FeralX meeting applicable listing requirements.

About FeralX Systems Inc.

Feral X Systems Inc. is setting itself up to be a Canadian defence research, development and manufacturing company. Upon completion of the transactions contemplated in the LOI, it will be in position to design, build and deliver the full capability stack for the augmented warfighter, small arms, man-portable unmanned systems, and AI-enabled targeting as and single, integrated supplier.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding proposed transactions, financings, listings, the execution of definitive agreements, the receipt of approvals, and the timing and completion of such matters. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made as of the date hereof and is subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: FeralX Systems Inc.