Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research and education surrounding emerging technologies, today announced the successful conclusion of its participation in two recent industry events: a PayCLT webinar on April 22 and The Programmable Economy: AI & Blockchain Redefining Markets conference held April 24 at Cornell Tech in New York.

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Adrian Wall, Managing Director of DSA, joined a virtual fireside chat hosted by PayCLT, a nonprofit professional organization connecting payments and fintech professionals across the Carolinas, titled "Stablecoins & Tokenized Deposits: Moving from Proof of Concept to Utility." Moderated by PayCLT Executive Director Dean Nolan, the discussion focused on the growing role of stablecoins and tokenized deposits in real-world payments infrastructure. Wall highlighted how these models are being integrated into existing financial systems, particularly across settlement, liquidity, and regulatory design.

"Policy is no longer trailing innovation; it is actively defining what gets built, who participates, and how these systems scale," said Wall. "Real progress will depend on how effectively we bridge decentralized and traditional finance. We're grateful to PayCLT for convening these discussions and helping shape that foundation."

The Programmable Economy: AI & Blockchain Redefining Markets conference, co-hosted by Cornell Blockchain, Blockchain Builders, Blockchain at Cornell Tech, and the Cornell Tech AI Society, brought together students, operators, and technologists to examine the real-world impact of AI, blockchain, finance, and government. Molly Woodman, Senior Policy Advisor at DSA, spoke on the "Next Gen Payments" panel alongside Andres Lamothe, Director of Partnerships at MoonPay; Jolie Kahn, CEO of AVAX One; and Sébastien Badault, VP of Metaverse/Web3 Strategy at Ledger. The session was moderated by Jeff Rundlet, CFA, Head of Accounting Strategy at Cryptio, and explored emerging trends across payments infrastructure and digital asset markets.

"Stablecoins are already being used across wallets, payment rails, and settlement processes," said Woodman. "The focus is now on how these systems integrate with existing financial infrastructure while addressing questions around interoperability, trust, and regulatory alignment."

With increasing institutional focus on stablecoins, settlement efficiency, and programmable finance, these conversations come at a critical moment in the evolution of payments infrastructure. As digital assets continue to move into mainstream financial use, DSA remains committed to advancing research, fostering dialogue, and supporting policy frameworks that enable responsible innovation.

About Digital Sovereignty Alliance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) is a nonprofit social welfare organization committed to advocating for public policies that support ethical innovation in decentralized technologies, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence. DSA conducts research, organizes educational events, and promotes policies that prioritize public welfare and digital sovereignty.

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Source: TRON