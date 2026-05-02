Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - SPOD Lithium Corp. (CSE: SPOD) (the "Company" or "SPOD") announces that it intends to change the Company's name from "SPOD Lithium Corp." to "Freedom Gold Corp." (the "Name Change"), reflecting the Company's strategic evolution and expanded focus on gold exploration and development after the disposition of its lithium properties.

Concurrently with the Name Change, the Company intends to proceed with a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of fifteen (15) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company currently has 94,015,313 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the proposed Share Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 6,267,687 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation.

The Name Change and the Share Consolidation have been approved by the board of directors of the Company but remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Upon completion of the Name Change, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE at the opening of trading on May 8, 2026 under the ticker symbol "FRDM". In connection with the Name Change and Share Consolidation, the Company's common shares are assigned the new CUSIP number 35638E105 and the ISIN identifier CA35638E1051.

Registered holders of physical share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal providing details of the Name Change and Share Consolidation, together with instructions for exchanging certificates representing pre-consolidation common shares for certificates representing the applicable number of post-consolidation common shares. Shareholders who hold their common shares through an intermediary or in the Company's Direct Registration System ("DRS") will not be required to take any action.

The Company expects that the proposed Name Change, together with its ongoing strategic repositioning, will strengthen the Company's market profile in the gold sector and more accurately reflect its focus on advancing gold exploration and development opportunities, consistent with prevailing investor interest in the sector.

About Spod Lithium Corp

Spod Lithium Corp. is a leading exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of gold resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, SPOD is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its mineral property is located in Quebec, Canada, a region renowned for its rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company through its website at www.spodlithiumcorp.com

Stay connected with SPOD

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Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to future plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding the Name Change, the Share Consolidation, the anticipated timing of such actions, the receipt of required approvals from the CSE and other regulatory authorities, the Company's anticipated strategic positioning following completion of the transactions, as well as any other beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "plan", "will", "intend," "believe", "estimate" and "continue," or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, general economic, market or business conditions, and the risk that required approvals or closing conditions will not be obtained or satisfied in connection with the Name Change or the Share Consolidation. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295616

Source: Spod Lithium Corp.