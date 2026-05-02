Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in the Bitcoin 2026 conference, held April 27-29 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. As part of its presence, TRON DAO hosted TRON Whale Night alongside Securitize on April 27, with MetaMask, Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), and B.AI serving as co-hosts. Held at OMNIA Nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip, TRON Whale Night brought together hundreds of participants, including leading institutions, builders, developers, and industry stakeholders.

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TRON Whale Night served as a flagship gathering, highlighting ongoing industry-wide collaboration and reflecting growing institutional participation in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cross-chain interoperability. Remarks and toasts were delivered by Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO; Graham Ferguson, Head of Ecosystem at Securitize; and Molly Woodman, Senior Policy Advisor at the Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), reflecting a shared focus on advancing collaboration across the digital asset ecosystem.

"Bitcoin 2026 is one of the largest Bitcoin-focused conferences globally and provides an important opportunity to engage with participants across the digital asset ecosystem," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO. "Our presence reflects a commitment to working alongside industry stakeholders to advance the development and adoption of blockchain infrastructure at a global scale."

TRON DAO's participation in Bitcoin 2026 reflects its ongoing commitment to community building, ecosystem development, and collaboration across the digital asset industry. For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 379 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON