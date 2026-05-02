Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Names Monic Ramirez as Managing Partner Amid Firm-Wide Transformation

Promotion coincides with the acquisition of AssuranceLab, new executive hires, four new partners, and a firm-wide digital transformation initiative

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Sensiba, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Monic Ramirez as Managing Partner, beginning today, the start of their fiscal year. Ramirez succeeds John Sensiba, who served 18 years in the position. The announcement is part of a broader series of leadership and strategic milestones that position Sensiba for its next chapter of growth.

"Monic's ascent from college graduate to Managing Partner exemplifies what Sensiba stands for - talent, tenacity, and a genuine commitment to our clients and our people. She is the right leader to carry our firm into the future."

- John Sensiba, Partner, Sensiba

Ramirez joined Sensiba as a staff associate and rose steadily through the ranks - from Senior Manager to Partner to Tax Partner-in-Charge - building a reputation for technical excellence, client advocacy, and a forward-thinking approach to advisory services. Her promotion to Managing Partner reflects both her individual accomplishments and the firm's commitment to developing and elevating exceptional talent from within.

"I am honored to be stepping into the role of Managing Partner at Sensiba. We have always been grounded in relationships - how we show up for our clients, our people, and our communities. As we look ahead, I am committed to building on that foundation while continuing to grow and evolve together."

- Monic Ramirez, Managing Partner, Sensiba

Ramirez's appointment is accompanied by significant organizational momentum. The firm continues to strengthen leadership diversity, with 13 of 30 equity partners identifying as female (43%) and 6 of 30 (20%) identifying as individuals of color.

Last year, the firm acquired AssuranceLab, an Australia-based compliance automation firm specializing in SOC 2 and ISO 27001, thereby expanding Sensiba's reach across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. In that acquisition, Sensiba appointed Nick Lew Ton as Chief Growth Officer, James Andrew Smith as Chief Product Officer, and Patrick Hegarty as Sr. Director of International Services and Growth to its executive team. These roles are dedicated to driving market expansion and building proprietary AI-powered products that reduce manual tasks and increase client efficiency. As part of its continued growth, Sensiba has also transitioned its headquarters from San Ramon to San Jose, reflecting the firm's expanding presence in Silicon Valley.

Sensiba also welcomes four new partners: Anna Baker, Carson Chen, William Confer, and Chris Roe. Evan Stephens has been promoted to Tax Partner-in-Charge, succeeding Ramirez in the role and ensuring continuity of leadership across the firm's tax practice. John Sensiba will remain actively involved with the firm, mentoring new partners and supporting strategic initiatives. About Sensiba

Sensiba is a top 75 global accounting and consulting firm with a 50-year legacy of delivering deep industry expertise across venture capital, technology, manufacturing, real estate, and sustainability sectors. The Silicon Valley firm has driven growth for more than 10,000 companies by focusing on continuous assurance. Sensiba is an independent member of Morrison Global and AICPA. For more information, visit www.sensiba.com .

Contact: press@sensiba.com | +1 (925) 271-8700

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-names-monic-ramirez-as-managing-partner-amid-firm-wide-trans-1163237