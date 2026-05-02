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PR Newswire
02.05.2026 03:06 Uhr
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CCTV.com: The 28th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo Grand Opening Soon

Technology Leads the Way, Innovation Shares the Future

BEIJING, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV.com:

From May 8 to 10, 2026, the 28th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo (hereinafter referred to as CHITEC) will be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. Centering on cutting-edge technological strengths, this CHITEC will build an immersive AI ecological experience zone, develop innovative "AI+" application scenarios, and showcase a host of highlights.

Gathering Cutting-edge Sci-tech Strengths for Global Exchanges and Cooperation

The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other institutions will present cutting-edge achievements including smart customs and intelligent railway systems. More than 20 provinces and municipalities will conduct cross-regional collaboration to advance technological and industrial cooperation and matchmaking. Multinational corporations such as AstraZeneca and Sanofi will showcase state-of-the-art technologies covering tumor immunotherapy and mRNA vaccines. Innovative enterprises including Seaway and iFLYTEK Spark will also attend the event to jointly facilitate global exchanges and cooperation in the science and technology industry.

Integrating Frontier Innovation with Practical Applications to Build Immersive Experience Spaces

With the "AI+" initiative as the core theme, this CHITEC will launch an immersive AI ecological experience zone. It brings together the latest achievements of nearly 30 enterprises, including Kunlunxin, Baidu ERNIE Large Model, Aiforcetech's driverless new energy tractors, and 51WORLD digital twin technologies. Award-winning works from the Shangdi UPSIDE AI Competition will also be on display, demonstrating in-depth integrated scenarios of AI technologies across industries and daily life.

Empowering Consumption with Technology to Boost the Construction of an International Consumption Center City

This year's CHITEC will boost urban consumption upgrading via sci-tech exhibitions and advance the in-depth integration of culture, tourism, commerce, sports and exhibition sectors. A debut platform for new tech consumer products will be established within the exhibition grounds to showcase cutting-edge new offerings, including intelligent terminals, smart home systems and premium consumer electronics. Jointly with key commercial districts, the event will roll out an "Exhibition-Trade Integration Consumption Season", creating a closed-loop model of "Visit - Experience - Consume" to fully tap into the potential of tech-driven consumption.

We invite global sci-tech professionals to gather in Beijing from May 8 to 10, 2026, to witness innovative breakthroughs and jointly explore opportunities for win-win cooperation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-28th-china-beijing-international-high-tech-expo-grand-opening-soon-302759030.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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