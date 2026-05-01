NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigCapital7 Corp. (Nasdaq: GIG) ("GigCapital7" or the "Company") today announced that it has directly solicited and entered into non-redemption agreements (each a "Non-Redemption Agreement" and together the "Non-Redemption Agreements") with a few public stockholders, pursuant to which such stockholders have agreed not to exercise redemption rights in connection with the proposed business combination between GigCapital7 and Hadron Energy, Inc. ("Hadron") with respect to an aggregate of 1,800,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, representing approximately $19.3 million of the funds held in the Company's trust account, and with the possibility for additional Non-Redemption Agreements, and that will be moved into the Hadron Energy balance sheet at the closing of the business combination. These NRA funds are being added to approximately $7.6 million that have already been funded on a SAFE bridge note over the last few months to Hadron Energy, for a total equity raise by GigCapital7 into Hadron Energy of about $26.9 million, which far exceeds the Business Combination Agreement's announced minimum cash condition on closing of $20 million.The Non-Redemption Agreements were entered into in anticipation of the closing of the business combination contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of September 27, 2025, as amended, by and among GigCapital7, Hadron Energy and MMR Merger Sub, Inc. The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of GigCapital7 to approve the business combination is scheduled for May 7, 2026, with the deadline for submission of redemption requests set for 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 5, 2026.Additional information regarding the Non-Redemption Agreement will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by GigCapital7 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.About Hadron Energy, Inc.Hadron is a pioneer in MMR technology. Designed to deliver 10 MWe of continuous power, the Halo MMR is smaller, more cost-effective, and faster to deploy than other proposed nuclear power solutions. The reactor's vessel, core, and containment shell are fully truck-transportable, enabling deployment across AI data centers, industrial hubs, remote communities, and infrastructure facilities where traditional power solutions cannot deliver. Hadron is advancing the Halo MMR through an integrated program of technical development, NRC licensing engagement, and a growing portfolio of strategic supply chain and deployment partnerships. For more information, please visit www.hadronenergy.com.About GigCapital7 Corp.GigCapital7 Corp. is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with a Mentor-Investor methodology and a mission to partner with a high technology differentiating company to forge a successful path to the public markets through a business combination. Like all other GigCapital Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) entities, it aimed to partner with an innovative company with exceptional leaders in order to create an industry-leading partnership that will be successful for years to come, and hence is combining with Hadron Energy, Inc.Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) and Mentor-Investor are trademarks of GigManagement, LLC, a member entity of GigCapital Global and affiliate of GigCapital7 Corp., used pursuant to agreement.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about future events or Hadron's or GigCapital7's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding the benefits of the business combination between the parties and the anticipated timing of, and the funds expected to be available upon, the completion of the business combination are all forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations thereof or similar terminology.These forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future results of Hadron and GigCapital7 are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hadron, GigCapital7, and their respective management teams, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond Hadron's or GigCapital7's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement or other definitive agreements in connection thereto; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Hadron, GigCapital7 or others following the announcement of the business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain consents and approvals of the shareholders of GigCapital7; failure to obtain financing to complete the business combination or to satisfy other conditions to closing; delays or failures to obtain necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the business combination or related transactions; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination as a result of applicable laws, regulations or conditions; projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics; projections about industry trends and market opportunity; expectations relating to the demand for Hadron's Halo MMR; Hadron's ability to scale and grow its business; the cash position of Hadron following closing of the business combination; the ability to meet listing standards in connection with, and following, the consummation of the business combination the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Hadron as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Hadron to successfully commercialize its Halo MMR, and Hadron's ability to source and maintain key relationships with management and key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws and regulations; political and economic developments and market volatility; the risk that Hadron does not ever enter into any definitive agreements in connection with commercialization of its technology; the risk that Hadron is pursuing an emerging market; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under "Risk Factors" and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by GigCapital7 and/or Hadron, including the registration statement that Hadron and GigCapital7 filed in connection with the business combination (the "Registration Statement").If any of these risks materialize or Hadron's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Hadron or GigCapital7 do not presently know or currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Hadron or GigCapital7 reflect the expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views of Hadron and GigCapital7 and speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hadron nor GigCapital7 undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in their respective expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Hadron's or GigCapital7's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.Additional Information About the Transaction and Where to Find ItThe proposed transaction is being submitted to GigCapital7's shareholders for their consideration and approval. GigCapital7 and Hadron have filed with the SEC the Registration Statement that includes a prospectus relating to the offer of securities to be issued in connection with the business combination and GigCapital7 has filed a final prospectus/ definitive proxy statement, which is being distributed to GigCapital7's shareholders in connection with GigCapital7's solicitation of proxies for the shareholder vote in connection with the proposed business combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement. GigCapital7 is mailing the final prospectus/definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents (the "GigCapital7 Shareholder Materials") to its shareholders as of April 15, 2026, the record date established for voting on the proposed business combination. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, GIGCAPITAL7'S SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ, WHEN AVAILABLE, THE FINAL PROSPECTUS/DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH GIGCAPITAL7'S SOLICITATION OF PROXIES FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD TO APPROVE THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND OTHER MATTERS AS DESCRIBED IN THE PROSPECTUS/PROXY STATEMENT BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT GIGCAPITAL7, HADRON AND THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION. Shareholders and other interested parties may obtain a copy of these documents, without charge, at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a written request to GigCapital7 Corp., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 1731 Embarcadero Rd., Suite 200, Palo Alto, CA.NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR ANY INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR ANY RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS COMMUNICATION. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.Participants in the SolicitationHadron, GigCapital7 and their respective directors, executive officers, management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in a solicitation of proxies of GigCapital7's shareholders in connection with the business combination. Investors and shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of GigCapital7's directors and executive officers in its filings with the SEC, including GigCapital7's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of GigCapital7 shareholders in connection with the business combination is set forth in the Registration Statement, along with information concerning the interests of Hadron's and GigCapital7's participants in the solicitation. Such interests may in some cases be different from those of Hadron's or GigCapital7's equity holders generally.No Offer or SolicitationThis communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities described herein in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or exemptions therefrom.ContactsHadron Energy Investor Center:https://www.hadronenergy.com/investor-relationsHadron Energy Media & Investor Contact:Samuel GibsonChief Executive Officersgibson@hadronenergy.comGigCapital7 Investor Contact:Christine M. MarshallChief Financial Officerchristine@gigcapitalglobal.com

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