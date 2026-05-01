MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of UDlive, a UK-based provider of hardware-enabled software solutions for sewer line monitoring.UDlive will be integrated into the BlueEdge® suite of water management solutions alongside SmartCover®. Together, SmartCover's significant presence in the U.S. and UDlive's leadership position in the U.K. create a leading footprint in key global markets, expanding Badger Meter's presence in the fast-growing sewer line monitoring market.About Badger MeterWith more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter provides comprehensive water management solutions through its BlueEdge® suite. This tailorable portfolio of smart measurement hardware, reliable communications, data visualization and analytics software, and ongoing support and industry expertise gives customers the edge in optimizing their operations and contributing to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.About UDliveUDlive provides hardware-enabled software solutions for sewer line monitoring, delivering mission-critical, continuous, real-time insight into wastewater networks through low-power sensors and proprietary analytics. Its solutions help utilities proactively improve visibility, resilience, and operational efficiency across sewer systems amidst evolving regulatory expectations within regulated and resource-constrained environments.ContactsBarbara Noverini, CFA(414) 371-8144bnoverini@badgermeter.com

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