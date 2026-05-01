Diginex Limited: Diginex confirms $10.56 Share Consideration Price in $1.5B Acquisition

LONDON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, is issuing this clarification in response to questions from market participants regarding the per-share consideration for its previously announced potential acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited ("Resulticks").

As disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 16, 2026 and the related Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Diginex agreed to acquire Resulticks in an all-share transaction valued at US$1.5 billion, with consideration payable in Diginex ordinary shares at a reference price of US$1.32 per share. That reference price was struck on a pre-consolidation basis, ahead of the 8-for-1 share consolidation that became effective at 9:30 A.M. EDT on April 28, 2026.

To avoid any ambiguity:

The aggregate transaction value remains US$1.5 billion , payable entirely in Diginex ordinary shares. The total economic value of the consideration is unchanged, but as is standard practice, the Share Purchase Agreement contains adjustment mechanisms in the event of corporate actions before closing, such as a reverse share split.

, payable entirely in Diginex ordinary shares. The total economic value of the consideration is unchanged, but as is standard practice, the Share Purchase Agreement contains adjustment mechanisms in the event of corporate actions before closing, such as a reverse share split. The pre-consolidation reference price of US$1.32 per share , is therefore adjusted to US$10.56 per share (US$1.32 * 8) on a post-consolidation basis i.e. present-day basis, versus close price on April 30 th , 2026 of US$1.82.

, is therefore adjusted to (US$1.32 * 8) on a post-consolidation basis i.e. present-day basis, versus close price on April 30 , 2026 of US$1.82. The pre-consolidation consideration share issuance of 1,133,333,333, is therefore adjusted to 141,666,667 shares on a post-consolidation basis (1,133,333,333 / 8).





References to the US$1.32 figure should therefore not be interpreted as a post-consolidation price, in present day terms the consideration shares are paid at US$10.56. The transaction remains subject to closing conditions.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. For more information, please visit https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts

Diginex

Investor Relations

Email:? ir@diginex.com

IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email:? diginex@kirchhoff.de