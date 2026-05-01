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WKN: 764515 | ISIN: US3774071019 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.12.25 | 21:50
4,310 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
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GLEN BURNIE BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 16:54 Uhr
20 Leser
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Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie ("Bank"), today reported net income of $84 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $95 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net income of $153 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025.

"The first quarter reflected continued execution of the strategy we outlined in early 2024," said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We grew loans and deposits, improved net interest income, strengthened liquidity, and lowered expenses from the prior quarter. While reported margin benefited from certain one-time loan interest items, we are encouraged by the early progress we are seeing in 2026 and remain focused on disciplined growth, prudent liquidity management, and improved operating leverage."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Return to profitability. Net income was $84 thousand for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $95 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.03 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $(0.03) for the prior quarter.

Improved net interest income and margin. Net interest income increased to $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net interest margin increased to 3.26% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 3.14% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.92% for the first quarter of 2025.

Reported net interest income and margin benefited from $167 thousand of one-time loan interest income, consisting of an $88 thousand positive adjustment on a purchased loan pool and $79 thousand of interest collected on a nonaccrual loan that repaid in full. Excluding these one-time items, net interest margin would have been approximately 3.08% for the quarter.

Continued loan growth. Total loans increased $11.3 million, or 4.9% (19.6% annualized), to $242.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025. Loan growth was primarily attributable to purchased consumer loans and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decline in residential mortgage balances. Compared to March 31, 2025, total loans increased $35.2 million, or 17.0%.

Annapolis market expansion. During the first quarter, the Bank announced the April opening of a new Loan Production Office ("LPO") in Annapolis, Maryland, located at 2525 Riva Road, Suite 141. The Annapolis LPO is expected to expand the Bank's footprint into southern Anne Arundel County and support commercial lending and deposit growth among small and medium-sized businesses in the market. In connection with the expansion, the Bank added John Camden as Vice President and Annapolis Market Executive to lead business development and relationship-building efforts in the Annapolis market.

Deposit growth and funding flexibility. Total deposits increased $25.2 million, or 7.6% (30.3% annualized), to $357.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $332.4 million at December 31, 2025. Deposit growth included increases in noninterest-bearing deposits, money market deposits, retail time deposits, and brokered deposits.

Customer deposits increased $16.3 million, or 5.1%, to $338.4 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $322.2 million at December 31, 2025. Brokered deposits increased $8.9 million to $19.1 million at March 31, 2026. The Bank repaid its remaining $4.0 million of FHLB advances during the quarter. Total wholesale funding, consisting of brokered deposits and borrowings, was $19.1 million, or approximately 5.0% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, compared to $14.2 million, or approximately 4.0% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. Management views wholesale funding as a supplemental funding source that may be used prudently to support balance sheet optimization and attractive loan growth opportunities.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $109.6 million at March 31, 2026, representing approximately 31% of total deposits and continuing to provide a meaningful low-cost funding base.

Strong liquidity position. At March 31, 2026, liquid assets totaled approximately $118.1 million, or 31% of total assets. In addition, the Bank maintained approximately $100.4 million of available borrowing capacity through secured and unsecured lines of credit, including capacity supported by collateral from the investment securities portfolio. These resources provide significant funding flexibility, although certain borrowing capacity is collateral-dependent and should be evaluated together with the Bank's available securities and other liquid assets.

Lower noninterest expense. Noninterest expense decreased to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily reflected lower professional fees, including reduced use of outsourced finance and accounting consultants and lower consulting costs related to the Fiserv contract renewal. Management believes the first quarter reflects early benefits from the operating efficiency initiatives implemented during 2025.

Noninterest income normalized from the prior quarter. Noninterest income was $415 thousand for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $666 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $206 thousand for the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage commission income from VA Wholesale Mortgage and lower interchange fees. The Bank's interchange fees have historically increased in the third and fourth quarters related to key customer event activity. The year-over-year increase reflected the addition of mortgage banking income following the Bank's 2025 acquisition of VA Wholesale Mortgage.

Solid asset quality. Nonperforming loans totaled $662 thousand, or 0.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $2.8 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, and represented approximately 422% of nonperforming loans.

Strong regulatory capital. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios remained well above regulatory minimums at March 31, 2026. The Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio were 13.16- , and its Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.25-

Operating Results

Net income improved during the first quarter of 2026 as higher net interest income and lower noninterest expense more than offset lower noninterest income and higher income tax expense. Net income was $84 thousand for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $95 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased during the first quarter of 2026 as loan growth and higher earning asset yields more than offset higher deposit costs. Interest and fees on loans increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 due to higher average loan balances and the one-time loan interest items discussed above.

The yield on earning assets increased to 4.69% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 4.44% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The cost of funds increased to 1.52% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.39% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting growth in interest-bearing deposits and higher costs on certain funding categories. The Company continues to focus on improving earning asset mix while maintaining prudent liquidity and funding flexibility.

Noninterest income declined from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower mortgage commission income from VA Wholesale Mortgage and seasonally lower card services interchange revenue. Noninterest expense declined from the prior quarter, reflecting early progress from cost structure and operating efficiency initiatives completed during 2025. Management continues to focus on expense discipline while investing in revenue-generating activities, product capabilities, technology, and customer-facing services.

Balance Sheet and Funding

Total assets increased to $380.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $359.9 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher cash balances and loan growth, supported by deposit growth during the quarter.

Total loans increased to $242.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $231.2 million at December 31, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 67.8% at March 31, 2026, compared to 69.6% at December 31, 2025, reflecting continued liquidity and balance sheet flexibility.

Total deposits were $357.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $332.4 million at December 31, 2025. Customer deposits represented approximately 94.7% of total deposits at quarter-end. Wholesale funding, consisting of brokered deposits and borrowings, represented approximately 5.3% of total deposits and borrowings and 5.0% of total assets.

The Bank repaid its remaining FHLB advances during the quarter, reducing borrowings to zero at March 31, 2026, compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $20.0 million at March 31, 2025. Management believes the Bank's funding position remains flexible, with a strong base of customer deposits, a meaningful level of noninterest-bearing deposits, modest wholesale funding, and significant available liquidity. While customer deposits remain the Bank's primary funding source, management may opportunistically use wholesale funding, including brokered deposits and secured borrowings, to support prudent loan growth, manage liquidity, and improve earning asset mix when pricing and market conditions are favorable.

Capital Position

Stockholders' equity totaled $21.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $21.4 million at December 31, 2025. The change was primarily affected by changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the market value of available-for-sale securities.

The Bank's capital levels remain well above regulatory minimums and continue to provide capacity to support prudent balance sheet growth. Management intends to continue executing its balance sheet optimization strategy with a focus on disciplined loan growth, funding stability, liquidity management, expense control, and improved long-term profitability.

Results for the first quarter of 2026 reflected early progress from the Company's 2025 strategic repositioning efforts. During the quarter, the Company increased loans and deposits, improved net interest income, repaid its remaining FHLB advances, reduced noninterest expense, and maintained solid asset quality and liquidity.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with six branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank's real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," or similar expressions.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - 5 QUARTERS
(dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding)
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
(unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks- 1,714 - 1,777 - 2,359 - 1,677 - 1,792
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 13,340 3,728 9,868 10,991 21,884
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 15,054 5,505 12,227 12,668 23,676
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 103,040 103,469 104,141 104,566 106,623
Restricted equity securities, at cost 252 441 251 869 1,201
Loans 242,568 231,221 215,320 213,362 207,393
Less: Allowance for credit losses (2,792- (2,716- (2,568- (2,587- (2,689-
Loans, net 239,776 228,505 212,752 210,775 204,704
Premises and equipment, net 2,315 2,393 2,463 2,575 2,609
Bank owned life insurance 9,055 9,012 8,966 8,921 8,877
Deferred tax assets, net 7,737 7,524 7,475 8,102 8,088
Accrued interest receivable 1,458 1,288 1,340 1,206 1,243
Accrued taxes receivable 19 - 310 271 159
Prepaid expenses 523 400 434 386 474
Goodwill 317 317 317 - -
Other assets 995 1,062 1,118 382 319
Total Assets- 380,541 - 359,916 - 351,794 - 350,721 - 357,973
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits- 109,596 - 104,158 - 107,368 - 107,027 - 104,487
Interest-bearing deposits 247,938 228,224 221,701 210,289 212,770
Total Deposits 357,534 332,382 329,069 317,316 317,257
Short-term borrowings - 4,000 - 13,000 20,000
Defined pension liability 340 342 341 340 338
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,716 1,767 1,655 1,132 1,197
Total Liabilities 359,590 338,491 331,065 331,788 338,792
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares 2,920 2,920 2,920 2,901 2,901
Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,900,681
Additional paid-in capital 11,119 11,119 11,119 11,037 11,037
Deferred Compensation, Restricted Stock (72- (81- (84- - -
Retained earnings 22,930 22,852 22,948 22,823 23,035
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") (15,946- (15,385- (16,174- (17,828- (17,792-
Total Stockholders' Equity 20,951 21,425 20,729 18,933 19,181
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity- 380,541 - 359,916 - 351,794 - 350,721 - 357,973
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME - 5 QUARTERS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans- 3,527 - 3,181 - 3,126 - 2,909 - 2,709
Interest and dividends on securities 686 702 719 732 745
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 52 82 92 236 175
Total Interest Income 4,265 3,965 3,937 3,877 3,629
Interest expense
Interest on deposits 1,286 1,132 1,044 942 840
Interest on short-term borrowings 13 25 62 199 225
Total Interest Expense 1,299 1,157 1,106 1,141 1,065
Net Interest Income 2,966 2,808 2,831 2,736 2,564
Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 86 216 44 79 (621-
Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision 2,880 2,592 2,787 2,657 3,185
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts 35 41 37 34 31
Mortgage Commissions 197 372 191 - -
Other fees and commissions 140 208 297 142 131
Income on life insurance 43 45 45 44 43
Total Noninterest Income 415 666 570 220 205
Noninterest expenses
Salary and employee benefits 1,840 1,848 1,865 2,026 1,827
Occupancy and equipment expenses 271 275 248 256 309
Legal, accounting and other professional fees 352 526 478 278 384
Data processing and item processing services 289 283 219 224 257
FDIC insurance costs 59 46 46 44 41
Advertising and marketing related expenses 35 50 45 30 36
Loan collection costs - (12- 19 7 46
Telephone costs 27 37 20 25 38
Other expenses 386 411 330 362 329
Total Noninterest Expenses 3,259 3,464 3,270 3,252 3,267
Income (loss) before income taxes 36 (206- 87 (375- 123
Income tax benefit (48- (111- (38- (163- (30-
Net income (loss)- 84 - (95- - 125 - (212- - 153
Earnings (loss) per common share (1)- 0.03 - (0.03- - 0.04 - (0.07- - 0.05

(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
At And For The Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Assets- 380,541 - 359,916 - 351,794 - 350,721 - 357,973
Investment securities 103,040 103,469 104,141 104,566 106,623
Gross loans 242,568 231,221 215,320 213,362 207,393
Goodwill 317 317 317 - -
Noninterest-bearing deposits 109,596 104,158 107,368 107,027 104,487
Interest-bearing deposits 247,938 228,224 221,701 210,289 212,770
Borrowings - 4,000 - 13,000 20,000
AOCL (15,946- (15,385- (16,174- (17,828- (17,792-
Stockholders' equity 20,951 21,425 20,729 18,933 19,181
Summary Income Statement
Interest income 4,265 3,965 3,937 3,877 3,629
Interest expense 1,299 1,157 1,106 1,141 1,065
Net Interest Income 2,966 2,808 2,831 2,736 2,564
Provision (release) of credit loss allowance 86 216 44 79 (621-
Noninterest income 415 666 570 220 205
Salary and employee benefits 1,840 1,848 1,865 2,026 1,827
Operating Expenses 1,419 1,616 1,405 1,226 1,440
Noninterest expenses 3,259 3,464 3,270 3,252 3,267
Income (loss) before income taxes 36 (206- 87 (375- 123
Income tax benefit (48- (111- (38- (163- (30-
Net income (loss)- 84 - (95- - 125 - (212- - 153
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") income (loss)- 122 - 10 - 131 - (296- - (498-
Earnings (loss) per common share (1)- 0.03 - (0.03- - 0.04 - (0.07- - 0.05
Weighted average shares outstanding 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,900,681
Average Balances
Assets- 369,976 - 354,743 - 353,651 - 356,587 - 353,308
Investment securities- 125,118 - 125,734 - 127,918 - 130,343 - 132,805
Loans- 236,106 - 220,069 - 216,263 - 208,951 - 205,868
Deposits- 344,567 - 328,709 - 326,906 - 317,647 - 312,031
Borrowings- 1,316 - 2,441 - 5,286 - 17,824 - 20,215
Stockholders' equity- 22,082 - 21,498 - 19,452 - 19,780 - 19,257
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
At And For The Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Capital and Capital Ratios (Bank) (2)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.16- 13.80- 14.82- 14.91- 15.42-
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 13.16- 13.80- 14.82- 14.91- 15.42-
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.18- 9.49- 9.67- 9.59- 9.71-
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.25- 14.94- 15.96- 16.06- 16.60-
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital- 35,673 - 35,555 - 36,204 - 36,449 - 36,639
Tier 1 Regulatory Capital- 35,673 - 35,555 - 36,204 - 36,449 - 36,639
Total Regulatory Capital- 38,631 - 38,482 - 38,987 - 39,281 - 39,438
Capital Ratios (Company)
Common Equity Ratio 5.51- 5.95- 5.89- 5.40- 5.36-
Tangible Capital Ratio (3) 5.43- 5.87- 5.81- 5.40- 5.36-
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets ("ROAA") 0.09- -0.11- 0.14- -0.24- 0.18-
PTPP ROAA 0.13- 0.01- 0.15- -0.33- -0.57-
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") 1.54- -1.75- 2.55- -4.30- 3.22-
PTPP ROACE 2.24- 0.18- 2.67- -6.00- -10.49-
Efficiency ratio (4) 96.39- 99.71- 96.15- 110.01- 117.98-
Net operating expense ratio (5) 3.07- 3.15- 3.05- 3.40- 3.47-
Loan Yields 6.06- 5.73- 5.73- 5.58- 5.34-
Yield on earning assets 4.69- 4.44- 4.40- 4.33- 4.13-
Cost of funds 1.52- 1.39- 1.32- 1.36- 1.30-
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.20- 2.06- 1.97- 1.99- 1.89-
Net interest margin 3.26- 3.14- 3.17- 3.05- 2.92-
Net interest margin - FTE 3.33- 3.21- 3.24- 3.13- 3.00-
Dividends Paid- - - - - - - - - -
Cash dividends declared per share- - - - - - - - - -
Tangible book value per share (3)- 7.07 - 7.23 - 6.99 - 6.53 - 6.61
Book value per share- 7.18 - 7.34 - 7.10 - 6.53 - 6.61
Shares issued and outstanding 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,919,695 2,900,681 2,900,681
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
At And For The Three Months Ended
March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Asset Quality and Liquidity
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")- 2,792 - 2,716 - 2,568 - 2,587 - 2,689
Nonaccrual loans- 662 - 1,256 - 1,201 - 1,066 - 1,135
90+past due and accruing - - - - -
Restructured loans (6) - - - - -
Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 662 1,256 1,201 1,066 1,135
Other Real Estate Owned - - - - -
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")- 662 - 1,256 - 1,201 - 1,066 - 1,135
ACL to gross loans 1.15- 1.17- 1.19- 1.21- 1.30-
NPLs to gross loans 0.27- 0.54- 0.56- 0.50- 0.55-
ACL to nonperforming loans 421.8- 216.2- 213.8- 242.7- 236.9-
Net charge-offs (recoveries)- 54 - 71 - 94 - 45 - 4
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to avg. loans 0.09- 0.13- 0.17- 0.09- 0.01-
NPAs to Assets 0.17- 0.35- 0.34- 0.30- 0.32-
Loans to Deposits 67.8- 69.6- 65.4- 67.2- 65.4-
(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.
(2) The Company and Bank are subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Management has determined that the Company's risk-based capital ratios are not materially different than the Bank's and the Company's regulatory ratios are not reflected in the table.
(3) Tangible book value and tangible capital ratios exclude goodwill of $317 thousand
(4) The efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) The net operating expense ratio is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets.
(6) These are restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty that are not included in nonaccrual status.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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