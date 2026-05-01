Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 02.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mit Graphen gegen jede Abwehr - Die Zukunft der Drohnen ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 20:00 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pono Capital Four, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Share Rights Commencing May 5, 2026

George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pono Capital Four, Inc. (Nasdaq: PONO) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing May 5, 2026, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and share rights included in the units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, $0.0001 par value per share (the "Shares") and one right to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share (each, a "Share Right") at the closing of the Company's initial business combination.

The Shares and Share Rights that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "PONO" and "PONOR," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PONOU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Shares and Share Rights.

The offering of the units was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from D. Boral Capital, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com. A registration statement on Form S-1 (333- 293120) relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on March 12, 2026. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pono Capital Four, Inc.

Pono Capital Four, Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any sector, the Company will primarily focus on target businesses in the disruptive technology sector. The Company's management team is led by Dustin Shindo, its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Pono Capital Four, Inc., including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Pono Capital Four, Inc.'s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Pono Capital Four, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Dustin Shindo
Chief Executive Officer
dustin@mehana.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.