Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 02.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mit Graphen gegen jede Abwehr - Die Zukunft der Drohnen ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 22:24 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mountain Crest Acquisition 6 Corp. Announces Closing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition 6 Corp. (the "Company"), a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-fourth (1/4) of one ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "MCAHU" on April 30, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "MCAH" and "MCAHR," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional units at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-294891) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering, as amended, was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 970-5150, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition 6 Corp.

Mountain Crest Acquisition 6 Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information - Mountain Crest Acquisition 6 Corp., Dr. Suying Liu, Chairman, CEO and CFO, 524 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10012, (646) 493-6558


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.