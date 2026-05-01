Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 02.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mit Graphen gegen jede Abwehr - Die Zukunft der Drohnen ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports its First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Irvine, California, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., (the "Company") (OTCQB: PFHO) filed yesterday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its quarterly report on Form 10-Q announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Results

The Company reported total revenues of $1,497,704 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1,818,814 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company reported income from operations of $172,684 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to income from operations of $314,419 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The Company realized net income of $193,669 or $0.02 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $292,663 or $0.02 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $228,027 and $330,726 in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, respectively, a decrease of $102,699.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0 during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and $8,510 during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The change in net cash used in investing activities was due to decreased purchases of new equipment during the first quarter of 2026.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company had $0 net cash used in financing activities compared to $35,305 during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The change in net cash used in financing activities from period to period was the result of the Company's insurance financing agreement maturing during fiscal year 2025.

The Company's balance of cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 was $2,396,835 and $2,168,808, respectively.

To better understand the Company's financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, readers should review the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026.

About Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc.

The Company specializes in workers' compensation cost containment. The Company's business objective is to deliver value to its customers that reduces their workers' compensation related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of effective workers' compensation cost containment services, including but not limited to Health Care Organizations, Medical Provider Networks, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers' compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, as standalone services, or as add-on services.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current judgment, expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events. While management believes these assumptions are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future results and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in any forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including without limitation, its annual reports on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

To view the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC, and the Company's annual, quarterly and current reports and other information the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC go to: http://www.sec.gov. You may also view our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q on our website at http://www.pacifichealthcareorganization.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.