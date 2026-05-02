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WKN: A3CPLR | ISIN: CA0565331026 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BD0
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 21:40
41,000 Euro
+4,59 % +1,800
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,80049,80011:45
41,00041,60030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2026 00:24 Uhr
35 Leser
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Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.: Badger Announces Voting Results of 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. ("Badger", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (TSX: BDGI) is pleased to announce that all of the motions put forward at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2026 (the "Meeting") were approved by its shareholders. A total of 27,386,225 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 81.17% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person (including virtually) or by proxy at the Meeting.

All ten director nominees proposed by management were elected. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For- Votes Withheld-
Robert Blackadar26,735,12799.78- 57,6870.22-
David Bronicheski 26,533,27499.03- 259,5390.97-
Stephanie Cuskley26,509,09798.94- 283,7161.06-
William Derwin 26,735,15799.78- 57,6570.22-
G. Keith Graham26,559,95999.13- 232,8540.87-
Stephen J. Jones26,146,57197.59- 646,2422.41-
Mary Jordan 26,666,93099.53- 125,8840.47-
William Lingard 25,568,95195.43- 1,223,8634.57-
Patricia Warfield26,707,31899.68- 85,4960.32-
George A. Williams26,697,81099.65- 95,0040.35-

Further, the results of the vote for the following items of business, each as further described in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 5, 2026, were as follows:

  • 27,374,120 (99.96%) votes in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor;
  • 26,275,385 (98.07%) votes in favour of the Company's approach to executive compensation;
  • 26,765,995 (99.90%) votes in favour of the amendments to the Company's articles;
  • 26,771,372 (99.92%) votes in favour of the amendments to the Company's by-laws; and
  • 26,384,999 (98.50%) votes in favour of the adoption of the Company's shareholder rights plan.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavation and related services, serving a broad customer base across a diverse range of construction, utility, transportation, industrial and other end-use markets. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provide a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

Badger's key system is the Badger HydrovacTM, which uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum and deposited into a storage tank. Badger operates a vertically integrated business model, designing and manufacturing its Badger Hydrovac fleet at its facility in Red Deer, Alberta which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 units. This approach provides Badger with direct control over equipment specifications, fleet availability, and lifecycle management, supporting operational consistency across its Canadian and U.S. operations. To complement the Badger Hydrovac and expand Badger's service offerings, Badger has a select number of specialty units, mainly combo trucks, sewer and flusher units, dump trucks, rock slingers, and airvacs.

For further information:
Robert Blackadar, President - Chief Executive Officer
Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
#3100, 525 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
Telephone: (403) 264-8500
ir@badgerinc.com
www.badgerinc.com

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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