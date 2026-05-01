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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Vector Sciences & Therapeutics: Vector Science & Therapeutics Files Provisional Patent for Novel Microneedle Catheter Platform for Intratumoral Drug Delivery

Platform Integrates Three Research Modalities Targeting the Electrical Properties of Tumor Biology in Pancreatic Cancer

MEQUON, Wis., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: PAIN) - Vector Science & Therapeutics (the "Company") today announced the filing of a provisional patent application covering a novel catheter-based platform designed for intratumoral drug delivery research, with an initial scientific focus on pancreatic cancer. The filing initiates a preclinical research program exploring the integration of three delivery and activation modalities in a disease where the scientific rationale for localized, targeted intervention is well established and the unmet need remains significant.

Pancreatic cancer represents one of oncology's most studied and persistent unmet needs. Approximately 80% of patients are diagnosed at a locally advanced or metastatic stage (National Cancer Institute/NCI), where surgery is not feasible. Despite available systemic regimens, five-year survival rates remain below 5% for this population (NCI), and the literature reflects sustained scientific interest in localized delivery strategies as a complement to or alternative to systemic approaches. Vector's provisional patent describes a platform architecture intended to advance that area of research.

The platform integrates three research modalities: intratumoral delivery of cell differentiation agents, electrical ablation based on the differential conductivity of tumor tissue, and electrically-guided chemotherapy activation.

"Each of the three modalities in this platform has a basis in the existing literature. The integration is novel. Our work now is to build the preclinical evidence that will determine whether that integration delivers what the science suggests is possible."

- Tom Bachinski, Chief Technology Officer, Vector Science & Therapeutics

The provisional patent filing establishes and protects the intellectual property position as preclinical work begins. The Company's immediate focus is on proof-of-principle validation: generating the foundational data required to assess feasibility, refine the system architecture, and support future regulatory and clinical collaboration. No preclinical or clinical data have yet been generated or published for this specific platform.

ABOUT VECTOR SCIENCE & THERAPEUTICS
Vector Science & Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit www.vectorscience.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's immediate focus on the product, and the potential of the described technology. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The provisional patent application has been filed but has not been granted. No assurance can be given that clinical or regulatory milestones will be achieved on any particular timeline, or at all. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The information in this release is provided as of the date hereof and Vector Science & Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics

© 2026 PR Newswire
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