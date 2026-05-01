Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 02.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mit Graphen gegen jede Abwehr - Die Zukunft der Drohnen ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 22:23 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

West Enclave Merger Corp. Announces Closing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

CIUDAD DE MEXICO, Mexico, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Enclave Merger Corp. (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, generating total gross proceeds of $100,000,000. Of the proceeds received from the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $101,000,000 was placed in trust.

The Company is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue a target in any geography or industry and intends to focus on identifying a high-quality business that operates in Latin America or a U.S. based business whose revenues, operations or strategic growth are positioned to benefit from the economic interconnection between the United States and Latin America, particularly Mexico.

The units are listed and trading on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "WENC U". Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the completion of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "WENC" and "WENC RT", respectively.

EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. served as the sole book-running manager of the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on April 29, 2026. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. at 366 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at 212-661-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About West Enclave Merger Corp.

West Enclave Merger Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is led by Emilio Mahuad Quijano, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Otero Rosiles, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. The Company may pursue a target in any geography or industry and intends to focus on identifying a high-quality business that operates in Latin America or a U.S. based business whose revenues, operations or strategic growth are positioned to benefit from the economic interconnection between the United States and Latin America, particularly Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the anticipated use of the proceeds from the initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering. Copies of these documents can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

West Enclave Merger Corp.

Emilio Mahuad Quijano

[email protected]

Adrian Otero Rosiles

[email protected]

SOURCE West Enclave Merger Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.