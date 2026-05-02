LINSOUL INC: Next-Generation Sound Arrives: Kiwi Ears Launches Halcyon Tribrid IEM on Kickstarter

Linsoul proudly introduces the Kiwi Ears Halcyon, a breakthrough in in-ear monitor innovation that redefines what's possible in portable audio.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2026 / As the world's first 1DD + MEMS + 3BA tribrid IEM, the Kiwi Ears Halcyon brings together cutting-edge MEMS technology with proven dynamic and balanced armature drivers to deliver an unprecedented listening experience. By leveraging a solid-state MEMS driver capable of ultra-fast response and exceptional high-frequency resolution, Halcyon achieves remarkable clarity and detail, particularly in the upper treble range. This advanced configuration is carefully tuned to provide a balanced, studio monitor-like sound signature, making it an ideal choice for gamers, audiophiles, and everyday users seeking both precision and versatility across music, calls, and immersive audio applications.

Best-In-Class Tonal Signature

The Halcyon delivers a refined balance between technical performance and tonal accuracy. Following Kiwi Ears' established tuning approach, it features a studio monitor-like neutral signature with a controlled sub-bass emphasis. The sub-bass shelf offers an approximate 8 dB boost, carefully attenuated around 200 Hz to maintain a clean and uncolored midrange. The mid frequencies remain natural and transparent, enhancing both vocals and instruments while preserving precise imaging and layering. The treble is tuned with a peak around 3 kHz to achieve accurate pinna gain compensation, complemented by a smooth decay that aligns with modern listening preferences.

Excellence in Driver Technology

The Halcyon integrates both traditional and advanced driver technologies to achieve a highly capable acoustic performance. A 10 mm composite diaphragm dynamic driver handles the sub bass, delivering a powerful, controlled, and tightly defined low end. This design creates a subwoofer-like bass presence while preserving clarity and avoiding coloration in the midrange. The mid frequencies are reproduced by two custom DEK series balanced armature drivers, tuned to ensure a natural and accurate presentation of vocals and instruments. For the high frequencies, a custom WBFK series balanced armature tweeter works alongside Kiwi Ears' MEMS driver to deliver exceptional resolution and detail retrieval in the treble range.

Optional Accessories and Expanded Functionality

The Halcyon supports a 2 pin connector system for compatibility with a wide range of interchangeable cables. Optional accessories include a USB C cable with integrated custom DSP equalization, allowing precise sound adjustments through the companion app to match different listening preferences. A boom microphone cable is also available, offering clear voice transmission for gaming and calls, making the Halcyon adaptable to both entertainment and communication needs.

Product Information

Driver Configuration: 1DD + 1 MEMS + 3 BA (2 DEK custom balanced armature drivers + 1 WBFK custom balanced armature driver)

Dynamic driver diaphragm material: TBD

Rated impedance: 29 ohms

Rated sensitivity: 5mW

Maximum power handling: 10mW

Sensitivity: 109dB (at 1kHz/mW)

Frequency Response Range: 10-42kHz

Distortion: <1% (at 1kHz)

L/R Channel Imbalance: <1.5dB

Connector: 0.78mm 2Pin detachable

About Linsoul

Linsoul is a global audio platform founded in 2016, specializing in high performance earphones, headphones, and audio accessories. Working closely with innovative brands, Linsoul brings carefully curated HiFi products to a worldwide audience.

Kiwi Ears, founded in 2019 by an international team of engineers, is one of Linsoul's key partner brands, focused on advanced driver technologies and refined tuning for musicians and audiophiles. All Kiwi Ears products are launched and distributed globally through the Linsoul platform, ensuring wide availability and reliable customer support.

Kiwi Ears Halcyon is now live on Kickstarter, marking its official debut on the platform. For more information about the project, please visit the following page:

kickstarter.com

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Specialist

marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: Linsoul

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/next-generation-sound-arrives-kiwi-ears-launches-halcyon-tribrid-1162823