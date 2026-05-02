Prometheus Laboratories Showcases Drug Clearance as a Foundation for Precision Guided Biologic Dosing in IBD at DDW 2026

Real-world and prospective data demonstrate the role of clearance-informed, precision-guided dosing in supporting individualized treatment decisions and durable disease control

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2026 / Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision diagnostics and data-driven clinical insights, today announced new data presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026 demonstrating the clinical relevance of drug clearance as a key parameter for optimizing biologic therapy in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Data from two studies show that integrating drug clearance with exposure provides clinicians with deeper insights into patient-specific pharmacokinetics, enabling more informed, individualized treatment decisions beyond traditional therapeutic drug monitoring. Collectively, the data position clearance as a foundational component of precision-guided dosing strategies in IBD. When interpreted with biologic exposure, clearance offers actionable insight to optimize dosing, support disease control, and improve the sustainability of remission.

"Clearance is a pharmacokinetic variable that provides essential context for interpreting biologic exposure," said Thierry Dervieux, PharmD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Prometheus. "Applied in clinical practice, clearance adds clarity to exposure data and enables more precise dosing assessments that support informed clinical decisions, sustained disease control and improved patient outcomes."

Clearance Demonstrates a Strong Association with Endoscopic Inflammation Across Biologic Therapies

In a large, real-world analysis of more than 3,000 patients with IBD, the relationship between drug clearance, biologic exposure and a non-invasive evaluation of endoscopic inflammation was evaluated across four commonly used monoclonal antibody therapies: infliximab, adalimumab, vedolizumab and ustekinumab.

Across therapies, clearance demonstrated a stronger association with endoscopic inflammation than drug concentrations alone. Higher clearance combined with lower exposure was associated with the greatest risk of active disease, while lower clearance with adequate exposure was associated with reduced inflammatory burden.

"These results highlight why clearance deserves consideration alongside exposure when managing biologic therapy," said Adam S. Cheifetz, MD, Director of the Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and senior author of the study. "Clearance offers insight into pharmacokinetic efficiency that exposure alone cannot capture and helps clinicians tailor treatment strategies more precisely."

BEST Study Demonstrates Clinical Utility of Clearance-Informed Precision-Guided Dosing

Complementing this population-level analysis, results from the BEST (Bayesian Estimates Sustaining Trough) study demonstrate the real-world application of clearance-informed, precision-guided dosing in patients with IBD receiving infliximab maintenance therapy.

In this prospective, multicenter clinical utility study of 111 adult patients followed across 553 treatment cycles, higher infliximab clearance was associated with increased likelihood of dose intensification or treatment discontinuation and reduced odds of sustained remission.

"The BEST study shows that clearance is an actionable measurement that informs treatment decisions," said Tina Deyhim, MD, MPH, lead author of the study and investigator at the Center for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "When used within a precision-guided dosing framework, clearance helps clinicians anticipate changes in biologic exposure and intervene earlier to maintain disease control."

Together, these findings highlight how clearance-informed dosing supports a more proactive, individualized approach to biologic management in IBD.

Poster Presentations at DDW 2026

Prometheus is presenting five poster presentations at DDW that highlight how non-invasive diagnostic tests can support more informed clinical decision-making across gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

Saturday, May 2 - 12:30 p.m. CDT:

Clearance, In Combination with Drug Concentrations is Associated with a Non-Invasive Test of Endoscopic Inflammation Across Multiple Monoclonal Antibodies in Inflammatory Bowel Disease ( Sa1517 )

Precision-Guided Dosing of Infliximab: The BEST (Bayesian Estimates Sustaining Trough) Study for Sustained Remission and Quality of Life in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Sa1494)

Sunday, May 3 - 12:30 p.m. CDT:

Non-Invasive Testing to Rule-In Moderate to Severe Fibrosis While Ruling Out Cirrhosis for Therapeutic Intervention in Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis ( Su2029 )

Unique Serological Signatures Enable the Diagnosis and Stratification of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Su1523)

Monday, May 4 - 12:30 p.m. CDT:

Weight-Dependent Variability in Infliximab Clearance Across Pediatric and Adult IBD: Real World Pharmacokinetic Insights (Mo1630)

Dr. Cheifetz is a paid consultant and scientific advisor for Prometheus Laboratories.

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories has been a leader in diagnostic testing for inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases for 30 years. Our portfolio of IBD and liver fibrosis tests empowers providers to diagnose, treat, and achieve remission goals more efficiently with precision-guided, non-invasive tools. For more information, visit the Prometheus website and follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

About DDW

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 2-5, 2026. The meeting showcases nearly 6,000 abstracts and over 1,000 invited talks on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

Media Contact

Chrystal Johnson

Sr. Marketing & Events Specialist

Prometheus Laboratories Inc

marketing@prometheuslabs.com

SOURCE: Prometheus Laboratories

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