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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2026 14:34 Uhr
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Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.: Sigenergy Releases 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

SHANGHAI, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6656.HK), a global leader in AI-driven energy solutions, today published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, outlining the Company's progress in sustainable innovation, green manufacturing, and social responsibility.

Guided by the "Thinking" philosophy - Integrity, Green, Change, Talent and Responsibility - Sigenergy continued to embed ESG principles into strategic decision-making during a year of rapid global expansion to 85 countries and regions, while maintaining strong commitments to technological ethics and carbon neutrality.

2025 ESG Highlights

Energy efficiency & carbon reduction: Exceeded the annual target of a 3% year-on-year reduction in comprehensive energy consumption per unit of product. Unit energy consumption fell by 54% for inverters, 47% for battery packs and 64% for EV chargers. The Company completed 15,000 MWh of green electricity transactions.

Supply chain decarbonization: Optimized production layout to shorten logistics distances; single-trip transport distances are expected to decrease by 1,438 km upon project implementation.

Digital & intelligent manufacturing: Developed an Industry 4.0 "AI + solar-storage-charging" smart factory with an end-to-end management system covering front-end business support, production process control, and data-driven decision-making.

Social responsibility & talent development: Partnered with leading Chinese universities to establish the Sigenergy Scholarship, promoting industry-academic collaboration and nurturing next-generation innovators in the new energy sector.

Information security & privacy: Secured ISO 27001 certification and appointed a dedicated Data Protection Officer (DPO) to strengthen data security and privacy governance.

ESG governance & diversity: Implemented a Sustainability and ESG Management Policy and a four-tier governance framework to integrate sustainability across the organization. Female directors represent 37.5% of the Board.

Management Comment
"In 2025, we embedded ESG principles into both strategy and operations," said the Board of Directors. "We believe strong ESG management underpins long-term value creation and our commitment to stakeholders worldwide."

The full 2025 ESG Report is available for download at www.sigenergy.com.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (6656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households and businesses worldwide.

Media Contact
Tracy Li
Email: tracy.li@sigenergy.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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