EQS-News: AEBE / Key word(s): Contract/Miscellaneous

Ecuador's banana sector renews labor agreement, with jobs meeting global standards



02.05.2026 / 15:35 CET/CEST

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The Ecuadorian Banana and Plantain Cluster, the country's industry's largest global export association, reaffirmed the progress made in improving working conditions to meet global standards by renewing its dialogue agreement with the National Federation of Free Agro-Industrial, Peasant, and Indigenous Workers of Ecuador (Fenacle), one of the country's largest agricultural unions. QUITO, Ecuador, May. 2, 2026 The agreement, which had been in effect since September 2024, was extended during a ceremony held on International Workers' Day in Babahoyo, the capital of the tropical province of Los Ríos, one of Ecuador's main banana-producing regions. The renewal of the agreement reinforces both parties' commitment to strengthening social dialogue in Ecuador's banana sector, for the benefit of workers and formal employment. The renewed agreement maintains its structure centered on five key areas: joint development of training programs on labor regulations; cooperation in channeling administrative complaints to labor authorities; monitoring of enrollment in the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS); protection of freedom of association; and development of activities aimed at promoting technological and athletic skills. "The renewal of this agreement sends a clear message: the banana sector is committed to responsible production, respect, and cooperation," stated the coordinator of Ecuador's Banana and Plantain Cluster, José Antonio Hidalgo. Likewise, Hidalgo, who also serves as executive director of the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE), emphasized that the industry's future is closely tied to the unity of its stakeholders, noting that every export crate represents the effort and livelihood of thousands of Ecuadorian families. For his part, the president of Fenacle, Ángel Rivero emphasized that "this alliance aims to join forces in the education and training of women and young people, who represent a priority group for the federation." The president of Fenacle highlighted the activities carried out during the term of the previous agreement, and among the results achieved, he mentioned the organization of training sessions, medical brigades in rural areas, the filing of administrative complaints with the Ministry of Labor, and workshops on the use of technological tools. Fenacle represents 25,000 agro-industrial workers, farmers, and indigenous people in Ecuador and has a presence in the country's main production areas. The Ecuadorian Banana and Plantain Cluster accounts for 60% of Ecuador's banana production, nearly 100% of banana exports, 80% of plantain exports, and represents approximately 1,200 small-scale producers. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971405/AEBE.jpg

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02.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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