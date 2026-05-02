First-of-its-kind Hormonal Birth Control experience and proprietary Menopause Insights translate complex hormonal shifts into clear, personalized guidance across every life stage

OURA, maker of the world's leading smart ring, today announced two new experiences designed to help women navigate the hormonal shifts that shape most of their lives: Hormonal Birth Control support and Menopause Insights. The features, which begin rolling out globally on May 6th, mark Oura's most significant expansion into hormonal health and reinforce the company's commitment to building science-backed tools for the life stages women have spent generations navigating in the dark.

"Hormonal health has been treated as an afterthought in both medicine and technology for decades," said Holly Shelton, chief product officer at Oura. "When more than half of women in their reproductive years are using contraception and more than a billion women are moving through perimenopause and menopause, asking them to rely on trial and error, vague reassurance, or generic symptom trackers simply isn't good enough. By connecting hormonal context to the biometric data Oura tracks, we're giving women visibility, language, and evidence they've never had at this scale."

Cycle Insights, Now Adapted for Hormonal Contraception

For millions of women, hormonal birth control is part of everyday life yet support has often been fragmented, generic, and disconnected from daily physiological data. Oura's new Hormonal Birth Control feature adapts Cycle Insights for members using pills, patches, IUDs, implants, and other hormonal methods, offering insight into how contraception may influence their unique baseline over time. This update to Cycle Insights is a first-of-its-kind view into how biometrics shift across hormone and hormone-free days, so women can finally connect what they are feeling to what's happening inside their bodies.

Within Cycle Insights, members can:

Log their birth control method, selecting from more than 20 unique combinations spanning pills, patches, IUDs, implants, and more.

See the impact of hormonal contraception on temperature patterns, sleep, and recovery.

Track bleeding and symptoms over time, helping distinguish expected shifts from changes that fall outside their typical patterns.

Build body literacy with tailored education that connects method choice to real-world experiences, so members can better understand what is normal for them.

In the U.S., Oura is also partnering with Twentyeight Health, a provider-led, insurance-enabled women's healthcare platform that allows members to move directly from insights to care for their unique contraception needs. Oura Members who opt-in can connect with Twentyeight Health's nationwide network of licensed clinicians to receive same-day appointments. They can also sync their cycle and sleep trends to inform contraceptive counseling, receive prescriptions for hormonal birth control, and access ongoing contraceptive counseling and refills via virtual visits and home delivery-reducing friction for those who face cost, time, or access barriers to in-person reproductive care.

Making Perimenopause Visible, Measurable, and Actionable

Perimenopause remains one of the most overlooked and misunderstood phases in women's health, despite more than 1 billion women worldwide being in perimenopause or post-menopause. Many navigate years of fragmented symptoms with limited guidance on how those changes are affecting their quality of life.

Oura is leading the next chapter of menopause care with its new Menopause Insights experience. At its core is the Menopause Impact Scale, a proprietary, research-driven clinical questionnaire built by Oura that establishes a new standard for measuring menopause's impact on quality of life, replacing the decades-old legacy tool that was developed using a small, clinic-based sample. Designed in collaboration with Oura's clinical and science teams, it asks structured questions across domains like sleep, mood, cognition, and daily functioning, helping members understand how strongly they feel perimenopause is affecting their daily lives.

After their symptom assessment, members receive a personalized dashboard that translates their symptoms into an overall impact level, outlining contributing domains and how each symptom does-or does not-impact daily life and routines. They can follow those patterns over time in a refreshed My Health view in the Oura app, seeing how lifestyle changes, stress, and interventions relate to shifts in both symptoms and objective data. Members can also save and share their results with clinicians to support more informed, efficient conversations about treatment options and next steps.

"Too often, women are left to piece together symptoms from search results, social media, and brief check-ins that don't capture the full picture of their health-especially in perimenopause," said Chris Curry, MD, PhD, clinical director of women's health at Oura and board-certified OB/GYN. "Menopause Insights brings each member's long-term biometric patterns together with what they're experiencing day to day. That gives women and their clinicians a shared, clearer view of what's actually changing so how they feel and what their data shows is in the same conversation."

Building an Adaptive Women's Health Companion

Hormonal Birth Control Support and Menopause Insights build on Oura's growing suite of women's health features, including Cycle Insights, Fertile Window, Pregnancy Insights, and Oura's recently released custom women's health model a domain-specific AI model designed to interpret women's health questions and data through a more clinically grounded, women-specific lens. Together, these capabilities create a connected experience that supports women from their earliest cycles through family planning, pregnancy, and the menopause transition.

Through a variety of dedicated clinical care partnerships, including Maven, Progyny, and Twentyeight Health, clinicians can incorporate Oura reports on sleep, cycles, and perimenopause into real-world care plans, while ongoing research collaborations across pregnancy, menstrual health, and midlife hormonal change use continuous biometrics to deepen understanding across diverse populations. Together, these efforts move Oura beyond individual features toward an adaptive women's health companion that can evolve through every hormonal life stage.

About OURA

OURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, OURA supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women's health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,000 ecosystem partners across wellness and medicine, OURA is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, OURA has E.U. headquarters in Oulu and U.S. headquarters in San Francisco. OURA was last valued at approximately $11B-making it the world's most valuable standalone wearable company. Learn more at ouraring.com or connect with OURA on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

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Contacts:

press@ouraring.com