Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 02.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mit Graphen gegen jede Abwehr - Die Zukunft der Drohnen ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.05.2026 23:02 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milestone Launches Project: Tsavkisi, The First Design-Code Community Near Tbilisi

Milestone has launched Project: Tsavkisi, a residential land-plot development situated on a hillside in the Tsavkisi area, just an 18-minute drive from Tbilisi, Georgia. The project comprises 63 individual land plots, each offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest and the city.

TBILISI, GE / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2026 / Milestone has launched Project: Tsavkisi, a residential land-plot development situated on a hillside in the Tsavkisi area, just an 18-minute drive from Tbilisi, Georgia. The project comprises 63 individual land plots, each offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest and the city.

Project: Tsavkisi is a thoughtfully planned community with a unified architectural identity, seamlessly integrated into the natural landscape. It is designed for those who wish to build a residence in a scenic setting while remaining just minutes away from central Tbilisi.

The presale is now open.

The development spans 10 hectares, with 24,000 m² dedicated to curated shared public spaces, including children's playgrounds, sports courts, and forest walking paths. The project includes professionally maintained shared areas and green zones, along with 24/7 secured territory.

The architectural vision of Project: Tsavkisi is rooted in a landscape-oriented approach. To create a unique living environment, the project has developed a set of architectural guidelines - a Design Code, where every element is thoughtfully connected to the next. The Code extends from façade materials and roofing guidelines to color selection. A recommended palette of muted, earth-derived tones is designed to maintain visual harmony with the natural landscape. The project adopts a low-density development strategy that maintains visual openness and integrates seamlessly with the natural terrain, avoiding high retaining walls and other intrusive structural elements.

Homeowners are offered the flexibility to develop individual designs in accordance with the Design Code or to select from a catalogue of nine pre-designed residential houses. They have been created in collaboration with established architectural studios, recognized for their experience in residential design and landscape-driven planning.

The project is designed for residents who lead active urban lives but seek a home in a quiet, natural setting, without sacrificing their connection to the city. Project: Tsavkisi sets a benchmark for holistic suburban development, where each residence contributes to a unified architectural identity.

About Milestone

Milestone is a Georgian real estate development and management company based on innovative vision and ideas, defining environments for quality life. Expanding its portfolio, the company is currently developing a new residential project in the heart of Tbilisi, set to be introduced soon.

Media Contact

Organization: Milestone
Contact Person Name: Lasha Eliadze
Website: https://www.projecttsavkisi.ge/
Email: info@milestone.ge
Contact Number: +995598399899
City: Tbilisi
Country: Georgia

SOURCE: Milestone



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/milestone-launches-project-tsavkisi-the-first-design-code-community-ne-1163268

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.