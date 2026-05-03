BAODING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 May 2026 - During the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, GWM hosted a Tech Day event, opening its global safety and testing complex to hundreds of international journalists and overseas dealers, who engaged in in-depth exchanges with engineers. No staged demos, no polished pitches-only real engineering: black electromagnetic absorbers, a 120ton rotating crash barrier, and an ORA 5 undergoing a 60 km/h side impact in full view of witnesses.
The 300-million-yuan climatic wind tunnel covers 2,800 square meters, simulating -40°C to 60°C, 5%-95% humidity, and winds up to 250 km/h. "To use the same calibration in the Middle East and Northern Europe without validation is gambling, not engineering," a senior engineer noted,"Every GWM vehicle passes extreme cold, heat, and humidity tests before market launch. "
Crash Test Center: Where Every Millisecond Defines Safety
GWM's crash lab supports Euro NCAP, C-NCAP, and FMVSS standards. In the Multi-Angle Crash Zone, the high-speed camera captures 4,000 frames per second, allowing it to clearly record the trajectory of a bullet's movement. In this way, engineers can split the 0.1-second crash into hundreds of parts and observe and analyze them frame by frame. Below the track, a glass-covered camera pit captures underbody deformation in real time.
The 120-ton moving deformable barrier withstands a 3.5-ton vehicle crashing at 80 km/h. In the laboratory. It is possible to simulate vehicle collisions with guardrails on both sides of the highway, as well as full-scenario drop and rollover conditions for both left-hand drive and right-hand drive vehicles. "Rollover risk is deadly, so we test more rigorously than any other brand," an engineer explained.
The AEB pre-collision track simulates real-world "brake then crash" conditions to ensure restraints and airbags work in sync. The New Energy Safety Zone manages thermal runaway with automated submergence in 30 seconds and AI firefighting for severe cases. GWM's 34 high-precision crash dummies include $1.7-million THOR units and $1.1-million WorldSID side-impact units. "Dummies are not props-they define life-saving boundaries," engineers stressed.
ORA 5 Euro NCAP Test: Five-Star Safety Ready for Europe
In the on-site side impact test referencing Euro NCAP, the ORA 5 destined for Europe was struck at 60 km/h with one adult and two child dummies. The vehicle moved 5 meters, activated hazard lights, showed zero fuel leakage, and kept doors closed for occupant protection.
With 75% high-strength steel, 2,000-MPa submarine-grade A-pillars, 1,500-MPa door beams, full-coverage airbags, and adaptive seatbelts, the ORA 5 is on track for a Euro NCAP five-star safety rating.
Strategic Vision: Trust, Safety and Tech Sovereignty
By opening its labs transparently, GWM builds global trust with tangible engineering rather than marketing. Safety validation clears regional barriers for Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, enabling synchronized global launches.
Full-stack self-developed systems, industry-first rotating barriers, and exclusive rollover testing mark GWM's shift from adopting global tools to defining global standards.
As one senior dealer commented: "This is exactly what we needed to see."
GWM's global safety promise is clear: safety built on data, proven in labs, trusted worldwide.
Hashtag: GWM
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News Source: GWM
03/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.