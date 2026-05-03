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PR Newswire
03.05.2026 09:42 Uhr
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Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Showcases Clinical Innovations in Mandibular Repositioning and Strengthens European Presence at EAS Congress 2026

BRUSSELS, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a global innovator in clear aligner solutions, presented its latest clinical developments and detailed its European localization strategy at the 7th Congress of the European Aligner Society (EAS). Held from April 16 to 18, at the SQUARE - Brussels Convention Centre, the congress marked the society's 10th anniversary and brought together over 1,000 participants from 65 countries under the theme "Aligner Next Generation".

The three-day event focused on advances in aligner science, clinical innovation, and digital workflows, emphasizing the integration of AI-driven treatment planning, 3D printing, and patient-specific biomechanics into modern orthodontic practice.

Advancing Mandibular Repositioning and Early Intervention

Smartee's scientific contributions at the congress featured two clinical sessions focused on addressing complex orthodontic challenges, specially the management of severe jaw discrepancies.

On April 17, Dr. Te Wang, a core member of Prof. Gang Shen's Orthodontic Team from Shanghai TaiKang Dental Hospital, delivered a lecture titled "A Novel Clear S8-SGTB Correcting Severe Class II Jaw Discrepancy by Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology." The presentation explored how Smartee's S8-SGTB aligner system applies the principles of Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology (MART) to manage complex skeletal Class II cases.

Earlier in the congress, on April 16, Dr. Vélez Lagunes presented a three-part session titled "Smartee Clear Aligner: Innovative Approaches to Intercept and Correct Malocclusion in Growing Patients." Her lectures examined the integration of mandibular advancement systems with early intervention strategies for growing patients,highlighting how guiding facial growth during development can help reduce the need for more invasive treatments later. Following her presentation, Dr. Thomas Felkai presented clinical cases demonstrating the application of mandibular advancement technology, along with practical examples of how Smartee's orthodontic solutions, such as the S11 arch expander, can be integrated into treatment protocols to effectively manage cases requiring arch expansion.

Attendees showed strong curiosity and active engagement, asking detailed questions about the biomechanics of mandibular advancement, and the practical integration of Smartee S11 arch expanders. Many clinicians expressed genuine interest in adopting Smartee's technology for their own practices.

Expanding European Infrastructure and Localized Support

Europe is widely recognized as one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for clear aligners globally. Smartee continues to build its regional infrastructure to better serve local clinicians. In 2024, the company established a manufacturing facility in Madrid, Spain, which serves as a strategic hub for localized production and delivery across Europe.

In October 2025, Smartee further expanded its footprint by establishing its UK subsidiary and European Orthodontic Clinical Support Center in Stoke-on-Trent. This center provides treatment planning services, case analysis, and technical support aligned with European clinical standards.

To ensure education remains relevant and locally grounded, Smartee continues to work closely with regional key opinion leaders and educators to develop training programs tailored to the specific clinical needs of European orthodontists.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970008/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-showcases-clinical-innovations-in-mandibular-repositioning-and-strengthens-european-presence-at-eas-congress-2026-302760695.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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