The Happiness Studies Academy Launches New Mini Course Series to Support Global Goal of One Million Happiness Jobs

Innovative program invites participants worldwide to explore purpose, well-being, and human connection in an AI-driven era.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 3, 2026 / As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global workforce, fueling both innovation and uncertainty, a bold and hopeful initiative is emerging to meet the moment: the creation of One Million Happiness Jobs over the next ten years.

Built on the understanding that well-being cannot be automated or outsourced, this growing movement highlights the increasing demand for careers rooted in human connection, emotional resilience, purpose, and lifelong learning.

At the forefront is the Happiness Studies Academy (HSA), co-founded by world-renowned happiness expert and best-selling author Tal Ben-Shahar. Through its academic offerings-including the PhD in Happiness Studies, the Master of Arts in Happiness Studies, and the Happiness Studies Certificate -HSA empowers individuals worldwide to enhance well-being at personal and societal levels.

And now, they are making this work more accessible than ever.

Introducing the Happiness Studies Mini Course Series

As part of its continued expansion, HSA has just launched a brand-new six-week Mini Course Program, designed to offer participants opportunities to discuss, connect, learn, and grow with other like-minded individuals.

"There's no substitute for a lively conversation about a meaningful topic, which is exactly what the mini courses will provide participants," said Dr. Tal Ben Shahar.

This innovative online program is taught live through interactive webinars by instructors from the PhD in Happiness Studies.

Each course focuses on unique topics, such as literature, religion, history, psychology, self-discovery, personal branding, and marketing through a happiness and well-being lens. The first series of happiness-infused courses begins this month and includes:

Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl, taught by John Stanczak

"Man's Search for Meaning is one of those rare books that can change the way people see their lives. This course invites readers into Frankl's powerful witness and shows how, even in hardship, we can discover purpose, courage, and a deeper reason to keep going."

Awaken Your Personal Legend: A Journey Through The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, taught by Meg Nocero.

A transformational six-week experience designed to help participants uncover their unique purpose and step fully into the life they are meant to live. Through guided discussion, reflection, and practical application, this course invites us to recognize signs guiding our path, move beyond fear, and take inspired action toward our dreams.

Own Your Value, The Power of Personal Branding, taught by Denice Torres.

Own Your Value is a six-week course on personal branding, persuasive communication, impact, and influence. Taught by Denice Torres - public board director, former J&J president, happiness PhD candidate, and top 3% globally ranked podcaster - the course is designed to help you claim your unrealized potential.

Becoming Happier Through Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, taught by Bianca Laureano-Aguirre.

Travel to a future World State where people are genetically engineered and socially conditioned to be artificially happy all the time. We will investigate how prioritizing efficiency and comfort affects our experience of authentic happiness. Our study of this book will challenge us to question what we know and how we know it, and inspire us to strive for and demand better.

According to Ashley Michael, co-creator of the Mini Course Series, "one of the most exciting aspects of the program is the multiple benefits it provides to participants in the form of deep learning, enhanced well-being, and new connections while simultaneously advancing the goal of the One Million Happiness Jobs Project."

Enrollment is now open, with limited spots available. To learn more about the mini courses and to sign up, visit: https://www.happinessstudies.academy/minicourses

About the Happiness Studies Academy and Tal Ben-Shahar

Tal Ben-Shahar is an academic, author, speaker, and teacher, and the co-founder of the Happiness Studies Academy. His courses on Positive Psychology and Leadership were among the most popular in Harvard's history. He has been featured on The Daily Show, 60 Minutes, CNN, NBC, FOX, and more. HSA is a global educational platform dedicated to advancing the study and practice of happiness and well-being. HSA offers academic programs, professional training, and community experiences designed to help individuals and organizations thrive. Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar is a best-selling author whose books have been translated into more than thirty languages. His most recent book, Happy Habits, is available now.

Media Contact:

Ashley Michael

Executive Director of the PhD in Happiness Studies

Email: ashleymichael12@gmail.com or Ashley.michael@centenaryuniversity.edu

Website: https://www.happinessstudies.academy/minicourses

SOURCE: Happiness Studies Academy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/the-happiness-studies-academy-launches-new-mini-course-series-to-support-global-goal-of-o-1163258