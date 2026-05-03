139th Canton Fair Phase 3 Advances Toward a Better Life with New and Strengthened Product Zones

GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has rolled out nine newly established product zones. Phase 3 features an expanded and upgraded Intelligent Healthcare zone and the inaugural presentation of a Functional & Technical Fabrics zone.

The upgraded Intelligent Healthcare zone brings together 50 companies presenting a full spectrum of intelligent medical solutions, spanning AI-powered diagnostics, surgical robotics, and next-generation eldercare technologies. Exhibits highlight how medical devices are becoming smaller, more precise, and increasingly non-invasive. Capsule endoscopy systems demonstrate how gastrointestinal screening can be completed without discomfort, while AI-enabled traditional Chinese medicine analyzers compress the inspection and inquiry process into minutes. Wearable glucose monitors make chronic disease management easier and more convenient.

Robotic technologies play a prominent role as well. Endoscopic and orthopedic surgical robots showcase enhanced precision through integrated human-machine coordination, while bionic prosthetic hands use non-invasive myoelectric sensing to independently control each finger. Intelligent rehabilitation systems, including lower-limb exoskeletons and hand-training devices, provide consistent support for patients recovering mobility. Companion-style eldercare robots, equipped with monitoring and telemedicine functions, signal the rise of integrated home-based health services.

The debuting Functional & Technical Fabrics zone highlights how the traditional textile industry is moving toward higher-end and smarter products. Exhibitors present materials that combine multi-layered performance with intelligent responsiveness. Textiles featuring temperature-regulating fibers, phase-change materials, and light- or heat-sensitive color-shifting effects illustrate how fabrics are evolving into adaptive platforms capable of responding to environmental conditions.

Sustainability emerges as a defining theme. Bio-based fibers, degradable films, recycled polyester, and organic cotton reflect a shift from isolated eco-products toward full-chain green manufacturing. High-performance outdoor and protective applications further shape the narrative. Materials engineered for waterproof breathability, UV resistance, flame retardancy, and long-term durability address rising demand across sportswear, professional protection, and medical environments. Smart textiles with embedded health-monitoring modules demonstrate how apparel is beginning to function as a continuous wellness interface.

Both technology-driven healthcare and advanced textiles are converging around a shared pursuit of a better life. As these advancements continue to evolve, they reflect a manufacturing landscape increasingly shaped by innovation, resilience, and a commitment to improving everyday living.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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