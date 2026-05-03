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PR Newswire
03.05.2026 20:42 Uhr
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A New Vision for Smart Parenting Unveiled at Toys & Children, Baby and Maternity Products Category of 139th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the exhibition area of the 139th Canton Fair's Toys & Children, Baby and Maternity Products category, exhibitors are presenting products that merge smart technology, educational value and sustainable materials, responding to the evolving expectations of global families seeking safe, creative, and smart parenting solutions.

Parenting products have put a focus on smart, multi-functional design. An intelligent soothing pendant uses voice recognition to detect a baby's cry and automatically play music, while a self-rotating smart car seat improves convenience of use by automatic turning.

Further innovations emphasize convenience and integrated care. A wireless diaper-changing baby scale combines multiple functions for daily care and health monitoring, alongside an electric cradle and a one-touch foldable crib that enable effortless setup and hands-free parenting.

Newly released products highlight the educational wooden toys sector's momentum. A miniature wooden kitchen set, crafted from FSC certified natural wood and coated with water-based paint, meets major international safety standards and supports early life skills development. Alongside it, an ocean themed multifunctional play table introduces a modular approach to early learning. Built from natural wood and finished with food grade coatings and rounded edges, the table integrates geometric cognition, musical exploration, and logic training. It represents a meaningful step in the evolution of traditional wooden toys toward more interactive early education tools.

Sustainability remains a defining thread across the category. A series of thick wooden puzzles illustrates how recycled materials can be developed into durable, affordable and educational products. Made with a significant proportion of medium-density fiberboard derived from reclaimed wood fibers, the puzzles reflect efficient resource use while demonstrating how manufacturers integrate function, durability and cost-effectiveness into their design considerations. Their handcrafted texture and cultural warmth further underscore a commitment to greener, more responsible production.

In an age shaped by AI and diversified consumption needs, traditional maternity and child product makers are finding fresh relevance. While preserving an emotional warmth, they are introducing smart interaction, joyful educational design, and greener materials, giving the classic category a modern spark and renewing its appeal for today's families.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971452/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-vision-for-smart-parenting-unveiled-at-toys--children-baby-and-maternity-products-category-of-139th-canton-fair-302760754.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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