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WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:55
143,90 Euro
+0,28 % +0,40
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144,60144,8519:04
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PR Newswire
03.05.2026 22:06 Uhr
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Booking.com's Latest Travel and Sustainability Research Reveals Australian Generational Paradox

SYDNEY, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com released its 11th annual research report into consumer attitudes and understanding of the social and environmental impact of travel. With insights from 32,500 travellers across 35 markets globally, including 1,000 from Australia, this year's research highlights a generational paradox.

While 83% of Australian travellers say that more sustainable travel is important to them, older generations demonstrate greater commitment through concrete actions, despite younger generations often expressing stronger sustainability intentions.

  • Older generations demonstrate greater commitment through concrete sustainable actions, with almost two-thirds of Boomers across Asia Pacific (63%) saying they will shop more at local, independent stores on their trips, three-quarters (75%) planning to reduce general waste, and 63% intending to reduce energy consumption, higher than Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z.
  • However, younger travellers are leading in cultural and conservation management; more than a quarter of Gen Z (27%) and Millennials (26%) participated in a tour or activity that contributed to the health or conservation of the local ecosystem or wildlife.
  • Extreme weather is actively reshaping travel choices. Nearly three-quarters of Australian travellers said they consider extreme weather risk when choosing both destination (72%), and timing (75%), and 27% reported having cancelled or changed trip plans in the past twelve months due to extreme weather or natural disaster.
  • Australian travellers are shifting when and where they travel, seeking reliable climates and comfort. 43% say they plan to avoid overcrowded tourist destinations, 42% plan to travel outside of peak season, and 26% will seek out destinations with cooler temperatures.
  • In 2025, travellers booked more than 100 million room nights on Booking.com at accommodation partners with a third-party sustainability certification, including at 363 third-party certified Australian properties.

To find Booking.com's full 2026 research, visit here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bookingcoms-latest-travel-and-sustainability-research-reveals-australian-generational-paradox-302760023.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.