Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Unveils Transformational Lithium Opportunity and Breakthrough EV Charging Patent at a Compelling Market Entry Point

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 3, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today presents a compelling opportunity for public market participants to engage in the rapidly expanding lithium sector at what the Company believes to be a uniquely attractive valuation level.

As global demand for lithium accelerates-driven by electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and grid resilience-Elektros is strategically focused on the development of hard rock lithium resources in Sierra Leone, Africa. Lithium remains a foundational element in the global transition toward clean energy, and securing reliable supply is increasingly critical.

In parallel, Elektros holds a transformative U.S. patent (No. 12,522,100 B1) related to next-generation electric vehicle charging technology. The patented system is designed to significantly reduce charging times-from approximately 45 minutes to as little as six to seven minutes-delivering a refueling-like experience for EV users.

"We are deeply honored to operate within the critical and rapidly expanding lithium mining sector, and to hold what we believe is a truly transformative patent in the electric vehicle industry," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Our technology is designed to meaningfully reduce EV charging times to just minutes, helping reshape the user experience on a global scale. Equally important, our efforts to responsibly develop lithium resources and support refining capabilities, including within the United States, reflect our commitment to strengthening the broader energy ecosystem. We take great pride in this mission and remain fully dedicated-working tirelessly-to deliver long-term value for our company, our shareholders, and society at large. We believe this work contributes to a more efficient, sustainable future, particularly at a time when energy costs remain elevated and innovation is urgently needed."

The Company believes this innovation could play a meaningful role in accelerating EV adoption worldwide, addressing one of the industry's most significant barriers: charging time.

As a publicly traded company, Elektros is committed to providing broad access to this opportunity. The Company believes current market conditions may represent an early-stage entry point for investors seeking exposure to both lithium resource development and disruptive EV infrastructure technology.

History has demonstrated that transformative technologies often present early opportunities that are widely visible yet only recognized in hindsight. Elektros aims to position itself at the intersection of resource supply and technological innovation within the energy transition.

While Elektros is an emerging company, it aspires to grow alongside established participants in the lithium sector, including: ALB, SQM, LAC, PLL, and SGML.

The Company continues to operate with a focus on execution, shareholder value, and long-term strategic growth.

View Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence.

Elektros, Inc., Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Contact Information:

Elektros Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-unveils-transformational-lithium-opportunity-and-breakthrough-ev-charging-1163378