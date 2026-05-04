San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2026) - Americas Cardroom has concluded its April Dual Mystery Bounty Venom series, with champions crowned in both the No-Limit Hold'em (NLH) and Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) events. Both tournaments exceeded their respective prize pool guarantees, drawing thousands of entries from players across multiple regions.





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The $8 million guaranteed NLH Venom attracted 3,233 entries and produced a final prize pool of $8,082,500. The $2 million guaranteed PLO Venom recorded 871 entries, generating a prize pool of $2,177,500. Across both events, the Mystery Bounty format produced substantial individual payouts at multiple stages, including several six-figure bounty prizes that were awarded independently of final placement.

NLH Event Results

KYOBLUK claimed the NLH title after a final table deal, collecting $532,918 in total earnings. KevinParcoeur finished in second place, earning $453,040 in prize money plus an additional $219,780 from mystery bounties, for a combined payout of $672,820.

The largest single mystery bounty of the NLH event, valued at $555,000, was awarded to Rybka1294, illustrating how the format enables significant payouts regardless of final finishing position. The final table featured competitors from multiple regions, including Europe, North America, and South America, reflecting the international reach of the tournament.

Americas Cardroom Team Pro Chris Moneymaker advanced to the final table, finishing in ninth place in a field of more than 3,000 entries.

"The Venom continues to raise the bar for online tournaments, proving once again how global and competitive the game has become," said Chris Moneymaker, Americas Cardroom Team Pro. "I was truly proud to make a deep run in a field this tough."

PLO Event Results

In the PLO event, 4m4nhasnonforme secured first place for $210,315. The tournament's top mystery bounty, worth $200,000, was claimed by MatasSembolas, representing one of the largest individual bounty payouts in the PLO Venom's history.

The PLO format continues to attract a dedicated competitive field. The April edition's total prize pool of $2,177,500, split evenly between standard payouts and mystery bounty awards, matched the event's previous record and confirmed ongoing growth in Omaha participation on the platform.

About the Venom Series

The Venom tournament series was launched in 2019. The inaugural $5 million guaranteed event generated $6,382,500 in total prize money and earned a Guinness World Records title for the largest cryptocurrency jackpot in an online poker tournament at the time. Since then, the series has expanded to include both NLH and PLO editions, each run as Mystery Bounty events with prize pools split equally between standard payouts and bounty awards.

The April 2026 edition ran from April 12 through April 29, with multiple Day 1 flight options available to players prior to a consolidated Day 2. The buy-in for the NLH event was set at $2,650; the PLO event carried a matching buy-in structure.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is an online poker platform and part of the Winning Poker Network. Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the network in 2011. The platform offers online poker tournaments, cash games, and related promotions for eligible players. Players must meet all applicable age, jurisdiction, and account requirements to participate.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA