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WKN: A0D84W | ISIN: PHY806761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Industrie/Mischkonzerne
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ASIEN
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SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.05.2026 05:30 Uhr
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SM Investments Corporation: SM Q1 net income grows 7% to PHP21.5 billion

PASAY CITY, Philippines, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM), the parent company of the SM group, reported consolidated net income of PHP21.5 billion in the first quarter, up 7% from PHP20.1 billion in the same period last year, reflecting steady performance across its portfolio.

Consolidated revenues for the January to March period rose 5% to PHP159.4 billion, from PHP152.0 billion a year earlier.

"The first quarter continued to deliver good results for us, especially in retail. We are aware of external challenges and will endeavor to maintain our performance by being disciplined on costs and focused on meeting consumer needs even when their spending is constrained," said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments.

At SM, a diversified earnings base continues to underpin performance, with banking contributing 49% of reported net earnings, followed by property at 28%, retail at 15%, and portfolio investments at 8%.

Retail performance reflected resilient consumer activity, with SM Retail reporting net income of PHP4.1 billion, up 13% year-on-year. Growth was led by non-food retail, particularly department stores, supported by seasonal demand including graduation-related spending.

Meanwhile, there were steady contributions from specialty and food retail formats. As the Group's largest consumer-facing business, SM Retail contributes significantly to recurring cash flows at the parent level.

Portfolio investments continued to provide incremental growth and diversification. Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corporation benefited from higher copper prices, while 2GO Group recorded growth across its logistics and travel segments. Goldilocks Bakeshop also saw increased demand during the early graduation season.

At the parent level, SM's scale, recurring income, and broad exposure to the Philippines' consumer-driven economy enable it to generate cash across cycles and allocate capital toward long-term value creation.

Total assets stood at PHP1.8 trillion, with a conservative capital structure of 30% net debt to 70% equity, supporting continued flexibility in capital allocation.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation (SM) is an owner-operator of market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property, with investments in high-growth opportunities in the Philippine economy. Through its portfolio, SM generates resilient cash flows and reinvests with discipline to compound value over the long term.

Its retail operations are the largest and most diversified in the country. Its property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines. Its banking interests include BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, one of the country's largest private domestic banks.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sm-q1-net-income-grows-7-to-php21-5-billion-302760930.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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