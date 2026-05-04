EB5United: EB5 United Surpasses 800 I-526E Approvals in Post-RIA EB-5 Landscape

Milestone Reflects Continued Activity in Rural EB-5 Segment

EB5 United has surpassed 800 I-526E approvals across its post-RIA portfolio, marking a notable milestone in the evolving EB-5 Program landscape. The data, reflecting approvals through early April 2026, highlights the firm's continued focus on Rural EB-5 Projects following the implementation of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022.

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / The milestone builds on steady growth over the past year. In December 2025, EB5 United reported crossing 750 approvals. By April 2026, the total reached 800 and has continued to increase as additional petitions are adjudicated.

Portfolio Composition and Adjudication Trends

Since the enactment of the RIA, EB5 United has sponsored eight Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) Projects and one Urban High Unemployment Area (HUA) Project. Across this portfolio, the firm reports an average adjudication time of approximately 9.6 months for Rural petitions, compared to approximately 29.4 months for its Urban HUA Project.

While timelines vary based on petition specifics and USCIS workload, EB5 United's internal data indicates that 77% of its Rural I-526E petitions have been adjudicated within a year. This reflects a concentration of Rural I-526E adjudication activity within that 12-month timeframe.

Impact of Policy Changes Under the RIA

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 introduced structural changes to the EB-5 Program , including reserved visa categories and a policy focus on Rural petitions. A 120-day target for Rural adjudication was outlined under the statute, though actual processing times remain variable and subject to multiple factors.

In this context, the firm's reported adjudication timelines provide insight into how these policy changes are playing out in practice. While individual cases may experience different processing durations, the data suggests a divergence between Rural and non-Rural petition timelines in the current environment.

Distribution of Approvals Across Projects

Approval activity has been distributed across multiple Projects within EB5 United's portfolio. Rural EB-5 Project 2 accounts for the largest share of approvals, with 478 I-526E petitions adjudicated. Rural EB-5 Project 3 has recorded 231 approvals, followed by Rural EB-5 Project 1 with 83 approvals. Rural EB-5 Project 4 has received 1 approval to date, while the Urban HUA Project accounts for 7 approvals.

The firm also reports that some petitions have been adjudicated in shorter timeframes, including select cases processed in less than one month. However, such timelines are not typical and vary significantly depending on individual case characteristics.

Broader Market Context

Prior to the RIA, EB-5 petition processing often extended over multiple years. The introduction of reserved visa categories and changes in USCIS policy have influenced adjudication patterns, particularly for Rural EB-5 Projects. However, visa availability, demand levels, and administrative factors continue to affect overall timelines.

As a result, while aggregated data provides useful directional insight, individual outcomes remain dependent on case-specific and regulatory variables.

Track Record and Investment Framework

EB5 United attributes its position in the EB-5 market to a combination of project selection, capital structuring, and operational scale. The firm reports raising over $1.7 billion in EB-5 capital since inception and supporting Projects with a combined development cost exceeding $5.78 billion. Its broader track record includes more than 3,000 Conditional Green Card approvals, over 1,500 I-526 and I-526E approvals, and more than 510 I-829 petition approvals.

The firm's investment approach has historically emphasized senior lending structures, often in first-position loans, alongside due diligence and partnerships with established U.S. developers. According to EB5 United, this framework is designed to align immigration requirements with capital structuring considerations, though outcomes depend on project performance and regulatory conditions.

Looking Ahead

As the EB-5 Program continues to evolve under the RIA framework, EB5 United's latest milestone reflects both portfolio scale and ongoing adjudication activity within its Rural-focused Projects. While processing timelines and outcomes vary by case, the firm's data provides a snapshot of current trends shaping EB-5 adjudication in the post-RIA environment.

About the EB-5 Program

The EB-5 Visa is a highly sought-after U.S. Immigrant Investor Program that grants permanent residency to foreign nationals who invest in a qualifying American business that creates at least 10 full-time U.S. jobs. For rural EB-5 projects, the minimum investment is U.S. $800,000, allowing qualifying investors, their spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21, the right to receive Green Cards. The EB-5 Green Card offers a direct path to U.S. permanent residency without employer sponsorships or job-specific requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offering may be made only through a confidential private placement memorandum. Investment and immigration outcomes are not guaranteed and depend on individual circumstances and regulatory factors.

Name: Brennan Sim

Phone Number: +14242659778

Email: leads@eb5united.com

SOURCE: EB5United

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eb5-united-surpasses-800-i-526e-approvals-in-post-ria-eb-5-lands-1163264