IntelligenceBank Launches AI-Powered Logo Detection for Brand Compliance

New AI capability automatically identifies missing and incorrect logo usage, helping brand teams catch errors earlier and protect brand integrity at scale.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / IntelligenceBank, the leading digital asset management, marketing compliance and marketing workflow platform, today announced the launch of AI-powered Logo Detection, a new capability that automatically identifies missing and incorrect logo usage across marketing content.

A brand's logo is among its most valuable assets. It is the most immediate expression of who a company is and consistent, correct usage across every piece of marketing content is fundamental to how a brand is perceived.

For brand teams responsible for maintaining that consistency across distributed teams, agencies and multiple markets, logo errors are one of the most common and most damaging forms of brand inconsistency. They are also one of the most time-consuming to catch. Every asset has to be opened, checked and either approved or sent back for correction. In an environment where marketing teams are producing 85% more content year-over-year thanks to AI assistance, increased risk falls entirely on the brand team to absorb it.

Until now, catching them has depended on manual review.

"A logo is one of the most visible expressions of a brand, so getting it wrong can have an outsized impact," said Tessa Court, CEO of IntelligenceBank. "Logo Detection gives teams a faster, more scalable way to enforce brand standards without adding more manual review."

IntelligenceBank research found that 22% of all flagged issues in marketing content reviews are brand compliance problems. Over 80% of those are the kind AI can detect automatically. Logo errors sit squarely in that category. They are consistent, repeatable and rule-based - exactly the kind of check that should never consume a reviewer's time in the first place.

Logo Detection identifies missing and incorrect logos in marketing content automatically, flagging issues early in the review process before content is approved and before it reaches market. Every flag is logged, every decision is auditable and human reviewers remain in control of final sign-off at every stage.

The capability is the latest addition to IntelligenceBank's comprehensive brand compliance solution, which helps marketing and brand teams manage brand risk across the entire content lifecycle, from creation and proofing through to post-publication monitoring. Logo Detection extends that coverage to one of the most visible and frequently violated brand standards.

Media enquiries: marketing@intelligencebank.com

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the AI-powered digital asset management, marketing compliance and marketing workflow platform that helps marketing teams create and manage more approved content, faster. The end-to-end platform uses AI and automation to help ensure legal and brand compliance both during development and after content goes live. Trusted by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank has operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. For more information, visit IntelligenceBank.com.

SOURCE: IntelligenceBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intelligencebank-launches-ai-powered-logo-detection-for-brand-com-1163409