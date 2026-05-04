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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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WORLD CITIES SUMMIT 2026: A MILESTONE 10 EDITION IN SINGAPORE

Liveable and Sustainable Cities: ACT Now!
14 - 16 June 2026

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th edition of the World Cities Summit (WCS) 2026 takes place in Singapore from 14 to 16 June this year. Organised by Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the biennial Summit is a global platform that convenes government leaders, industry experts, and academia to inspire conversations on cities, address urban liveability and sustainability challenges, share integrated urban solutions, and forcities are wher ge new partnerships.

The past nine editions of WCS have welcomed over 140,000 delegates from more than 250 cities. In 2024, the Summit hosted over 3,500 delegates from nearly 100 cities, including 115 Ministers, Mayors, and city leaders. Alongside promoting knowledge exchange between government, industry experts and academia, the Summit offers sponsors, corporates and SMEs a global platform to connect with cities and other partners.

Confirmed speakers for WCS 2026 include Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Singapore, alongside city leaders from Europe and Latin America such as Berlin, Bucharest, London, Madrid, and Bogotá, among other global participants.

The full list of notable attendees, as of 4 May can be found here.

The 10th edition marks an important milestone in Singapore's role as a trusted convenor of urban leaders, and a springboard for knowledge sharing and collaboration between cities. It reinforces the central role of cities in tackling pressing challenges such as climate change, housing and sustainable infrastructure, while emphasising implementable outcomes and stronger city-to-city collaboration across the world.

About WCS 2026

The theme for WCS 2026, "Liveable and Sustainable Cities: ACT Now!" is a rallying call for the urgent need to Accelerate, Collaborate, and Transform urban environments to create more liveable resilient, and sustainable cities.

Participants can look forward to engaging discussions across six thematic tracks: Cities for People, Resilient & Regenerative Cities, Smart Cities, Financing for Cities, Future Cities, and the WRLDCTY Connections Stage - designed to address the most pressing issues and opportunities in urban development. Each track includes plenaries, discussions, masterclasses, and roundtables, organised with international partners such as the World Bank Group, C40 Cities, United Nations Development Programme, Bloomberg CityLab, and the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

The full programme is available at the World Cities Summit website here.

10th Edition of WCS Showcases the Importance of City-to-City Collaboration

Contributing to the global urban agenda, WCS 2026 has attracted participation from international partners such as C40 Cities, CDP, EU International Urban and Regional Cooperation (EU-IURC), Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Urban Land Institute (ULI), World Resources Institute and the World Major Association of the Metropolises. The IPCC session is a senior leaders roundtable engaging scientists, mayors, senior city officials, and urban climate experts to further discuss the IPCC's Special Report on Climate Change and Cities (SRCities).

Together, the summit will highlight how ideas are implemented to address important issues such as climate change, affordable housing, health and wellness, urban energy transition, water management, jobs and mobility, social inclusion, digital innovation, and sustainable financing.

New Programme Offerings at WCS 2026

The "WRLDCTY Connections Stage" will explore liveability, lovability, and longevity in cities, with perspectives drawn from diverse regions. The new track will also highlight placemaking and cultural heritage as key dimensions of urban identity.

Practitioner-led masterclasses and delegate site visits linked to sessions, will enable a holistic understanding of thematic tracks through real-world experiences.

Join the World Cities Summit in Singapore this June, the premier cities' conference where leaders and change makers in the urban solutions space convene.

About the World Cities Summit

The biennial World Cities Summit (WCS) is a platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions, and forge new partnerships. Key highlights of the Summit include the Mayors Forum, WCS Young Leaders Symposium, the Science of Cities Symposium, the Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize, and an exhibition. For more information, visit www.worldcitiessummit.com.sg

More details can be found on the WCS website.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-cities-summit-2026-a-milestone-10-edition-in-singapore-302759797.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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