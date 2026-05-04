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PR Newswire
04.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC: BitDelta receives In-Principal approval from the UAE Capital Market Authority, marking a strategic milestone in the group's MENA expansion

The CMA Category 5 In principal approval positions BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC to deepen its institutional-grade presence in one of the world's fastest-growing financial hubs, reinforcing the firm's commitment to operating under the strongest regulatory standards in every market it enters

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC ("BitDelta") has been granted In Principal Approval by the United Arab Emirates Capital Market Authority (CMA) under the Category 5 license framework. The approval marks an important step in the firm's strategic regional expansion and underscores its long-term commitment to operating within a fully regulated and supervised environment across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Under the CMA framework, the Category 5 license authorizes BitDelta to introduce financial products and services in the UAE jurisdiction. This framework serves as a recognized regulatory gateway for global brokers to establish a compliant and supervised presence in the region.

Building the region's most trusted institutional trading platform

The In Principal Approval granted by the UAE Capital Market Authority forms part of BitDelta's strategic objective to establish licensed operations within reputable regulatory jurisdictions. The UAE plays a central role in this strategy, given its mature and rapidly developing capital markets environment in the MENA region.

Upon receipt of final regulatory approval, the Category 5 license is expected to enable BitDelta to operate within a supervised regulatory framework when engaging with GCC based clients, subject to ongoing regulatory oversight and full compliance with all applicable laws and requirements.

"The UAE has evolved beyond a regional financial center into a globally recognized financial marketplace. The receipt of In Principal Approval from the UAE Capital Market Authority under the Category 5 framework reflects BitDelta's strategic intention to establish a regulated presence in the Middle East. It also underscores the firm's commitment to operating transparently, within robust regulatory standards, and with strong governance and institutional discipline across its business.

"This milestone represents an important step for BitDelta and supports its objective of serving clients across the region within a supervised and compliant regulatory environment, subject to final regulatory approval and ongoing oversight."

- Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou - Chief Executive Officer, BitDelta Group

A multi-jurisdiction approach to client trust

The In-Principal Approval reflects BitDelta's approach to growth based on regulated operations and strong governance standards. The firm's licensing strategy is focused on operating within established regulatory frameworks and building a structured, supervised presence across the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Through a strategy of complementary licensing, BitDelta is developing a global operating structure designed to enhance client confidence by ensuring regulatory supervision, appropriate capitalization, and clear accountability, while reinforcing the firm's commitment to compliance, transparency, and responsible market conduct.

NEXT STEPS

Path to full authorization

The receipt of In-Principal Approval signifies the successful completion of the UAE Capital Market Authority's initial regulatory review and permits BitDelta to proceed to the final stages of the licensing process. These stages include the satisfaction of capital requirements, completion of governance and senior management appointments, and finalization of the operational setup.

The firm intends to complete the remaining regulatory requirements in accordance with the CMA's prescribed timelines.

ABOUT BITDELTA, UAE

BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC is currently in the licensing phase under the UAE Capital Market Authority's Category 5 regulatory framework. Upon receipt of the full CMA Category 5 license, the firm will be authorized to introduce financial services and products to clients by facilitating relationships with licensed counterparties, without holding client funds or executing trades on its own account. During the licensing phase, BitDelta is focused on completing all regulatory requirements relating to governance, capitalization, operational readiness, and compliance, while ensuring that all activities are conducted within a supervised and transparent regulatory environment.

For more information, visit www.bitdelta.pro.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970925/BitDelta.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitdelta-receives-in-principal-approval-from-the-uae-capital-market-authority-marking-a-strategic-milestone-in-the-groups-mena-expansion-302760204.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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