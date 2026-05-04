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WKN: A0YH6K | ISIN: US15118V2079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.05.26 | 21:59
33,720 US-Dollar
+0,45 % +0,150
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2026 08:34 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asko Appliances AB: ASKO unveiled innovative 5-in-1 Celsius oven range at EuroCucina, redefining versatility in the modern kitchen

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO, the Swedish brand synonymous with high-end Scandinavian design and professional-grade performance, has expanded its innovative Celsius built-in oven range with the addition of the Elements series. This new line has already been recognised for its excellence, winning the prestigious iF Design Award 2026. The oven was presented at ASKO's stand at EuroCucina and in the ASKO pop-up showroom at Via Alessandro Manzoni 39 in the Brera district, as part of the brand's collaboration with design studio Draga and Aurel. Presented alongside renowned Chef Wilfred Hoquet and ASKO's Brand Chef Tim Delissen, the new oven captivated audiences with its exceptional versatility, precision, and performance.

5-in-1 celsius

During live demonstrations at EuroCucina, Chef Hoquet and Tim Delissen showcased the oven's advanced capabilities, illustrating how seamlessly it transitions between cooking techniques while maintaining professional grade results. The presentation drew strong attention from attendees and industry professionals alike positioning the 5-in-1 Celsius Oven as a standout innovation at the event.

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The 5 in 1 Celsius Oven empowers home cooks with complete creative freedom, combining five powerful cooking functions in a single appliance: Combi Microwave, Combi Steam, Steam, Microwave, and Conventional Heat. In addition to these core functions, the oven also offers a wide range of advanced features and capabilities, including Air fry, Connectivity, and cleaning functions, among others. This unique combination allows users to explore a wide range of culinary techniques, from delicate steaming to rapid microwave cooking and traditional baking, all within one intuitive system, delivering exceptional consistency and precision. With temperature control accurate down to plus or minus 1 degree across the Celsius Ovens range from ASKO, users can achieve reliable, perfect results every time, ensuring greater confidence and control in every stage of cooking because in cooking, temperature truly matters.

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Designed with ASKO's signature Scandinavian minimalism, the oven blends seamlessly into modern kitchens while delivering high performance functionality. Its user friendly interface ensures that both experienced chefs and home cooks can achieve exceptional results with ease. This design excellence has been recognized internationally, with the Craft Frame Series 6 receiving the iF Design Award 2025 and the Red Dot Award 2025, and the Elements Series receiving the iF Design Award 2026 and the Red Dot Award 2026, underscoring ASKO's commitment to combining form, function, and innovation.

ASKOMilano2026-Photo_Ziga_Intihar-dragaaurel

About ASKO Appliances.

The story of the ASKO brand begins with visionary entrepreneur Aukusti Asko-Avonius, who founded the ASKO furniture company in Finland in 1918. His work helped define Scandinavian design principles - simplicity, functionality, and timeless elegance - values that continue to inspire ASKO today. A few decades later, in 1950, in the small Swedish village of Jung, Karl-Erik Andersson, a young farmer, built a washing machine for his mother: strong, steady, and made to last. That single act of care became the foundation of ASKO's legacy: creating thoughtful, durable, and high-quality home appliances. Today, ASKO continues this proud tradition, crafting premium kitchen, laundry, and professional appliances that reflect the essence of Scandinavian living: built on care, perfected by detail

For more information, please visit ASKO's official channels or contact press@asko.com.

Website: asko.com
Press: press@asko.com
More on our presence in Milano: event.asko.com
Media Kit: event.asko.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c916f02-7117-495a-9913-13ddacbaf680

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf3a1c38-97b2-466f-9872-7084257e254f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8d6700b-584a-4a32-a8bd-fa795422c433

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ca21515-9e27-4aef-8ab1-7eae9844546e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c879e0e3-149c-4797-8ba9-b35f06b8447c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f39cb350-d262-4850-b51c-8c00dba31b50


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.