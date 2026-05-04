Brazil's solar sector is entering a new phase marked by curtailment, grid constraints, and regulatory shifts, with growth increasingly tied to new business models and market dynamics. Industry leaders say storage will be central to this transition, enabling system integration, mitigating risks, and unlocking future demand. Brazil The opening session of the Intersolar Summit Northeast Congress in Fortaleza (CE) highlighted a solar sector undergoing rapid transformation, shaped by structural challenges and new market opportunities. Rodrigo Sauaia, executive president of Absolar, and Barbara Rubim, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...